National Weather Service: Quad-City work week will be cooler, dry
As Quad-Citians head into the work week, they will enjoy cooler temperatures.

Zach Uttech, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday’s high was 83 in Moline.

The Quad-Cities also had some scattered rain, with .02 inches in Moline and .2 inches in Davenport.

The work week will be cooler and dry.

“It will be nice and cool for this time of year, with highs in the lower 70s,” he said.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the middle 50s.

Tuesday’s high will be about 75, and Wednesday’s will be 78, with lows remaining in the 50s Tuesday night.

“Temperatures will rebound quite a bit as we head in the weekend, and will rise into the upper 80s,” Uttech said. “The cool weather’s not going to last forever but it will be nice to have a reprieve.”

