Mississippi River flood water begins to slowly recede from Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa. The Mississippi River crested early Sunday afternoon at about 17.5 feet - moderate flooding - with the flood stage at 15, said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. The river will stay above flood stage for about two weeks, he said.
Mississippi River flood water begins to slowly recede from areas around Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa Monday, March 18, 2019. The Mississippi River crested early Sunday afternoon at about 17.5 feet - moderate flooding - with the flood stage at 15, said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. The river will stay above flood stage for about two weeks, he said.
Mississippi River flood water begins to slowly recede from Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa. The Mississippi River crested early Sunday afternoon at about 17.5 feet - moderate flooding - with the flood stage at 15, said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. The river will stay above flood stage for about two weeks, he said.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
HESCO barriers are filled and in place along River Drive Monday, March 18, 2019. The barriers are portable, cage-like enclosures filled with sand and used as a temporary flood wall.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Mississippi River flood water begins to slowly recede from areas around Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa Monday, March 18, 2019. The Mississippi River crested early Sunday afternoon at about 17.5 feet - moderate flooding - with the flood stage at 15, said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. The river will stay above flood stage for about two weeks, he said.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Local residents make their way around Mississippi River flood waters as they walk their dogs in Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa Monday, March 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Canada geese wade into the Mississippi River flood waters in Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa Monday, March 18, 2019.
Although rivers around the Quad-Cities will continue to recede slowly, another onslaught of flooding may be on the way because of warmer weather and more rain.
The Mississippi River crested early Sunday afternoon at about 17.5 feet - moderate flooding - with the flood stage at 15, said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The Rock River crested at 15.6 feet - flood stage is 12 feet - at Moline, he said.
Both rivers will stay above flood stage for about two weeks, he said.
The Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt, which was about 13.1 feet Monday, is expected to crest Wednesday evening at 13.5 feet. Flood stage is 11.
On Tuesday, "You're gong to see some rain," he said, with a little rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday in the Quad-City area and more south of Interstate 80.
Temperatures will be in the lower 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.
"The really big news is that there will be a fairly significant warmup late this week and into the weekend," Pierce said. "We could be looking at 60-degree weather."
Warmer temperatures will prime the snow pack up north to start melting. "There's still an awful lot of water locked in that snow that has yet to melt," he said.
"And we may start seeing above-normal precipitation later this month and possibly into April," he said.
Meanwhile, water facilities are trying to meet the challenge of too much water to process.
Ted Petersen, environmental program supervisor at Iowa Department of Natural Resources for Field Office 5, said the DNR gets involved when floods affect drinking-water or wastewater systems are compromised.
On the drinking water side, a possible health risk could result in a boil order or bottled-water advisory, he said.
Currently, some wastewater treatment facilities can’t keep up with the water flow. “They’re not large enough to handle all the water coming in. It has to go somewhere, and it goes around the normal path of the treatment,” Petersen said.
Often, water processing facilities “are at the mercy of Mother Nature,” he said.
Dozens of Iowa municipalities are struggling with wastewater bypasses, he said.
He added there are bypasses in northern and southern Western Iowa.
The Iowa DNR says major floods are affecting some water plants and wells. Flood water surrounds the Glenwood Municipal Utility water plant and wells. Customers should use water only as necessary, and are asked to delay the use of washing machines, dishwashers, and other such use so the system can maintain treatment.
Pacific Junction also receives water from the Glenwood plant, so users there also are asked to conserve water.
Power was shut off about 5 p.m. Sunday to the Hamburg water treatment plant because of flooding.
Floodwaters began to inundate the plant Monday morning. Emergency Management crews are providing bottled water to residents. The Hamburg hospital is disconnected from the water treatment plant and is using other sources.
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Get email notifications on Linda Cook daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Linda Cook posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.