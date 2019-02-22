Try 1 month for 99¢
070118-qct-93flood-018

1993 FILE: Kathy Webster reaches for a fallen sandbag in an attempt to keep the sandbag dike strong against the wind-blown Mississippi. Moments later the dike in the 900 block of West River Drive gave way.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

DES MOINES — The National Weather Service says several Iowa rivers have an increased risk of flooding this spring.

The service said Thursday in the first of two planned Spring Flood and Water Resource Outlooks that the concerns include snowpack melting rates and high soil moisture.

• 2019 Spring flood outlook report

Download PDF Flood outlook

The report says the probability for flooding "is very high for at least minor flooding along the Mississippi River and most tributary rivers across eastern Iowa." It also says several waterways on the state's western and eastern borders have a better than 50 percent chance at flooding and some have a better than 50 percent chance of major flooding.

The service says a fast melt combined with heavy spring rains "could cause high-impact flooding, while a slow melt with little additional precipitation would cause flooding to be much less severe."

• Monitor area river levels.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0