Officially, the torrential rain across the Quad Cities on Monday was less than half an inch, as of 4 p.m. -- but still enough to trigger a flash flood warning.
“Parts of Davenport had over an inch and a half of torrential rain, but it missed our official measuring site at the Quad-Cities Airport,” said Tom Philip, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Rock Island, Scott, Northwestern and Henry counties remained under a flash flood warning until 7:45 p.m. Monday.
There were tornado warnings north of Peoria, Illinois on Monday, but the Quad-Cities have only a “slight risk” for severe weather Tuesday, mostly hail and high, potentially damaging winds.
“There’s less of a tornado threat in our area [Tuesday],” Philip said. “There’s a higher threat area South and South-West of Des Moines.”
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi River at Rock Island measured 19.27 feet -- major flooding starts at 18 feet. But that was up from 17.7 feet at 11:30 a.m.
The Mississippi rose to a record crest of 22.64 feet on earlier this month; this year's flood was both the highest and longest ever recorded in the Quad-Cities.
“There’s still some slight chance of shower and storms through [Monday] evening, but it should be winding down by the mid-evening and beyond,” Philip said. It should be relatively dry until Tuesday at mid-afternoon, when shower and thunderstorm chances rise again, with the threat of hail. Those “heavy rain producing showers” should start after 4 p.m., Philip said.