National Weather service warns of 'hazardous' driving conditions across Quad-Cities

"Right now, we’re dealing with this freezing rain, with areas of accumulation of a tenth of an inch or more," said NWS meteorologist John Haase. "We already have roads that are ice-covered throughout the area. Travel will be hazardous. It’s a real mess."

"Most of the afternoon will be snowing, with potentially around 3 inches of snowfall, and should be over by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. this evening," Haase said. "After that there really isn’t anything until the middle of next week, with potential for another winter storm with snow or freezing rain to it Wednesday and Thursday. In the meantime, it should be dry with temperatures pushing into the 30s. ... Once the (snow plow) crews get out there with the salt and everything and plowing, I suspect main roads will be better tomorrow."