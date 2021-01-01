 Skip to main content
National Weather service warns of 'hazardous' driving conditions across Quad-Cities
National Weather service warns of 'hazardous' driving conditions across Quad-Cities

123020-qc-nws-snowcleanup-051

A city of Rock Island snowplow clears snow from Centennial Expressway near 78th Avenue Wednesday in Rock Island.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Snow and a wintry mix will continue to fall throughout the Quad-Cities and push north, covering roads in snow and ice, which will make for hazardous travel.

The National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities has issued a winter weather advisory until midnight on Saturday. Davenport, Rock Island and Moline have issued snow emergencies.

"Right now, we’re dealing with this freezing rain, with areas of accumulation of a tenth of an inch or more," said NWS meteorologist John Haase. "We already have roads that are ice-covered throughout the area. Travel will be hazardous. It’s a real mess."

Freezing rain will transition over to snow over the next couple of hours, with accumulations of 2-4 inches of snow forecast. 

"Most of the afternoon will be snowing, with potentially around 3 inches of snowfall, and should be over by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. this evening," Haase said. "After that there really isn’t anything until the middle of next week, with potential for another winter storm with snow or freezing rain to it Wednesday and Thursday. In the meantime, it should be dry with temperatures pushing into the 30s. ... Once the (snow plow) crews get out there with the salt and everything and plowing, I suspect main roads will be better tomorrow."

DAVENPORT

Restrictions run from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes during a Snow Emergency will be ticketed and towed.

Davenport Public Works crews should have completed a pass with the plow and salt on all residential roads, according to a Facebook post by the Davenport Police Department. "Please be aware snowpack, ice, and temperatures make it impossible to clear to bare pavement in most cases," the department wrote. "Please be patient as we continue to make our way through the City."

MOLINE

A snow emergency is in effect until such time as public works crews have completed snow removal. Parking is prohibited on a snow route until snow has stopped and has been cleared.

ROCK ISLAND

Once the snow is 2 inches deep, parking is not allowed on marked snow routes until the snow has ended and been cleared. Vehicles in violation could be towed and receive a $35 parking ticket.

Rock Island residents are asked not to park on residential streets to facilitate snow removal.

