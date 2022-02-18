 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Weather Services issues snow squall warning

The National Weather Service, Davenport, has issued a snow squall warning for the Quad-City region until 9:30 p.m.

Meteorologist Peter Speck said the squall will last for at least an hour. 

The dangers include reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow, increased winds and falling temperatures, he said.

“We’ve only had reports of a quarter-inch to a half-inch to an inch of snow,” Speck said “But the problem is that it’s hitting quickly and there will be issues with visibility.”

Anyone who does not need to be driving on the roadways should stay indoors until the squall has passed, he said.

