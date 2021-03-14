Nationwide overdose deaths are on the increase. In the Quad-Cities, those numbers are on the decline.

Drug-related deaths declined in the Quad Cities last year, even as the rate of national rate increased during the pandemic.
Nationwide, there was a 22.8% increase in drug overdose deaths from July 2019 to July 2020, according to the CDC. Statewide, Illinois and Iowa both experienced increases as well. Iowa increased by 38.4% and Illinois increased by 31.2%.
In Scott and Rock Island Counties, the numbers look different.
Scott County had 26 overdose deaths in 2019, and 21 in 2020, a decrease of 23.8%, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson reported 21 overdose deaths in 2019 and 7 in 2020, a decrease of 66.7%. These numbers are preliminary — data are still being collected for 2020.
What's led to the decrease? It could be a mixture of outreach programs and decreased drug availability.
Kim Brown, co-founder of Quad Cities Harm Reduction, credits her organization for the decrease.
“This novel coronavirus really rocked this community. We just kept pushing through, anyway. We just double-masked and kept doing our work.”
QC Harm reduction is a non-profit organization that provides overdose prevention medicine and safe syringe access. The syringe access was introduced recently in Rock Island after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law in August 2019 that legalized syringe exchange programs.
Brown said that law made a difference in drug-related deaths in Rock Island. Iowa does not allow similar syringe access programs.
“What we don’t have in this community is that sense of urgency that we’re losing a whole generation of people, and that sense of urgency to do what’s right and provide appropriate medical care for what I consider a medical condition," Brown said.
Naloxone, or Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Brown said the organization handed out 2,214 Naloxone kits in 2020, up from 1,960 in 2019.
"Under duress, under shutdown, under people being housed in motels, people not being able to get over here to the syringe service program, we still dispensed more Narcan in 2020 to try to keep folks alive. And I think we did our jobs in the Quad Cities. And I'm firm on that,” Brown said.
Mary Petersen, the Chief Operating Officer of the Robert Young Center, said it's possible there haven't been as many drug-related deaths simply because drugs, specifically stimulants and opioids, have been harder to get during the pandemic.
Petersen said the Robert Young Center has seen a slight uptick in the use of opioids and stimulants during the pandemic, but much less significant than the numbers at the national level. Alcohol use, though, has increased.
"If you think about the relationship to the pandemic, you have alcohol being readily available throughout the pandemic. Sometimes the sources of stimulants and opioids may have decreased, so they weren't as readily available for individuals, but alcohol has remained the constant, nationally and here locally," Petersen said.
Petersen said the main reasons people report needing help with alcohol and drug abuse are loneliness, general anxiety about the COVID-19 virus, and economic stressors.
"If you have somebody that is in your family, or if you have a friend, that you know has recovered from alcohol, it is very important to just reach out to them and have a conversation and support them, because the loneliness and the isolation has really been a driver," Petersen said.