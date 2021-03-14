Nationwide overdose deaths are on the increase. In the Quad-Cities, those numbers are on the decline.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown said that law made a difference in drug-related deaths in Rock Island. Iowa does not allow similar syringe access programs.

“What we don’t have in this community is that sense of urgency that we’re losing a whole generation of people, and that sense of urgency to do what’s right and provide appropriate medical care for what I consider a medical condition," Brown said.

Naloxone, or Narcan, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Brown said the organization handed out 2,214 Naloxone kits in 2020, up from 1,960 in 2019.

"Under duress, under shutdown, under people being housed in motels, people not being able to get over here to the syringe service program, we still dispensed more Narcan in 2020 to try to keep folks alive. And I think we did our jobs in the Quad Cities. And I'm firm on that,” Brown said.

Mary Petersen, the Chief Operating Officer of the Robert Young Center, said it's possible there haven't been as many drug-related deaths simply because drugs, specifically stimulants and opioids, have been harder to get during the pandemic.