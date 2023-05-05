The statue stood in a once-booming area of Rock Island's 11th Street for more than 60 years.

But the tribute to Chief Black Hawk succumbed to high winds in early April, knocking it to the ground and reigniting a debate over what should become of it.

Members of the Quad Cities Native American Coalition, along with other community members, have protested at recent Rock Island City Council meetings when new plans have been put forth for the old statue. Some say it perpetuates negative Native American stereotypes and should not be displayed anywhere.

But a new organization, the Inter-Tribal League of American Indians, has taken to the microphone, advocating that it should be restored, re-installed, and used for educational purposes. President Martin Chaney said the toppling of the Sauk warrior has brought the group together.

"It's a landmark, and we don't want to see it destroyed," Chaney said. "We believe it represents a diverse group, a whole bunch of different tribes."

It stood, after all, at the foot of what used to be the Saukenuk Village.

The focus of the group is to educate surrounding communities on the various tribes whose people have lived in the area for generations, along with bringing back cultural events and practices to the Quad-Cities.

"We want to educate people," Chaney said. "We want to invite them to learn the culture."

The organization would like to give classes on the history of American Indians, teach people on the making of regalia for dance and on the organization itself. One thing they want to bring back is Pow Wows, which are gatherings in which American Indians sing, dance, and celebrate their ancestors and their histories.

"Dancing is prayer and prayer is dancing," he said. "It's how we express our culture."

The regalia one wears can signal to others the membership of one's tribe, even its part of the country, based on colors and feathers.

The long-term goal for the league is to buy land to hold events for Pow Wows, educational offerings and ceremonies.

Most of the people getting involved with the organization, Chaney said, have lived in the Quad-Cities their entire lives and are registered as American Indians. Chaney was born and raised in Rock Island County and is registered with the Kansas Kickapoo Tribe.

The main priority for the organization now is preserving the Black Hawk statue. The Rock Island City Council was planning to vote on its fate after the storm damage but took it off the agenda the night of the vote to make time for additional meetings.

The statue currently remains in the city's hands at a protected location.

If the city does not want it, Chaney said, the league recommends turning it over to them for safe storage until it can be property restored and respected.

At April council meetings, people have taken to the microphone during public comment periods to express their views on the iconic chief's likeness.

Member of the Kansas Kickapoo Tribe, Rudy Vallejo, has said he would like to see the statue restored and re-erected — even if it's not at the same spot it's been for six decades.

"That's been up in our area for 62 years," Vallejo said. "There's a lot of people with a lot of memories that grew up with that statue."

Norm Moline also addressed the council on behalf of the Quad Cities Native American Coalition, saying the council rarely gets any requests from Native Americans and that injustice should not continue.

"At a time when many cities and private organizations are recognizing that some public words, public statues, and other images related to Native Americans are offensive to Native Americans and are taking steps to make sure that those images, statues, and mascots are no longer around, Rock Island also should be doing the same," he said. "We don't want our city to resist such perspectives and actions."