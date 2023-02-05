Native prairie plants and bare-root tree seedlings are for sale from the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, with all orders to be received by Feb. 28.
The deer and rabbit repellant Plantskydd also is for sale in liquid, powder, or granular form.
Money from this annual sale helps support scholarships, educational programs, and community projects.
Flowers: aromatic aster, beardtongue, bee balm, black-eyed Susan, blue star willow, butterfly milkweed, columbine, golden Alexander, great blue lobelia, hairy beardtongue, heart leaf aster, mistflower, New England aster, New Jersey tea, oxeye sunflower, pale purple coneflower, prairie blazing star, royal catchfly, Savannah blazing star, spiderwort, swamp milkweed, whorled milkweed wild petunia.
Grasses: big bluestem, little bluestem and prairie dropseed.
All flowers and grasses will be sold in six packs of two-inch by two-inch plugs for $16.
Conifer trees: white cedar (arbor vitae), white spruce, Norway spruce, white pine and bald cypress are available in bundles of five for $40-$45, or in bundles of 25 for $90-$105. The bald cypress will be two to three feet tall; all others will be 18-24 inches.
Deciduous trees: red maple, swamp white oak, black walnut, sugar maple and red oak are available in bundles of five for $40-$45, or in bundles of 25 for $85-$105. All will be two-three feet tall.
Deciduous shrubs: lilac, sweetshrub, red osier dogwood, American hazelnut (filbert) and American plum are available in bundles of five for $35-$45, or in bundles of 25 for $65-$105. Size will vary from one to three feet.
April 28 is the scheduled pickup day for trees and June 1 is the scheduled pickup day for flowers and grasses. A postcard will be emailed or mailed with the exact date and location.
For an order form, go to www.scottcountysoilandwater.org, or the district office at 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport. For questions, contact Jan at 563-391-1403, Ext. 3 or jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net