Native prairie plants and bare-root tree seedlings are for sale from the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, with all orders to be received by Feb. 28.

The deer and rabbit repellant Plantskydd also is for sale in liquid, powder, or granular form.

Money from this annual sale helps support scholarships, educational programs, and community projects.

Flowers: aromatic aster, beardtongue, bee balm, black-eyed Susan, blue star willow, butterfly milkweed, columbine, golden Alexander, great blue lobelia, hairy beardtongue, heart leaf aster, mistflower, New England aster, New Jersey tea, oxeye sunflower, pale purple coneflower, prairie blazing star, royal catchfly, Savannah blazing star, spiderwort, swamp milkweed, whorled milkweed wild petunia.

Grasses: big bluestem, little bluestem and prairie dropseed.

All flowers and grasses will be sold in six packs of two-inch by two-inch plugs for $16.

Conifer trees: white cedar (arbor vitae), white spruce, Norway spruce, white pine and bald cypress are available in bundles of five for $40-$45, or in bundles of 25 for $90-$105. The bald cypress will be two to three feet tall; all others will be 18-24 inches.

Deciduous trees: red maple, swamp white oak, black walnut, sugar maple and red oak are available in bundles of five for $40-$45, or in bundles of 25 for $85-$105. All will be two-three feet tall.

Deciduous shrubs: lilac, sweetshrub, red osier dogwood, American hazelnut (filbert) and American plum are available in bundles of five for $35-$45, or in bundles of 25 for $65-$105. Size will vary from one to three feet.

April 28 is the scheduled pickup day for trees and June 1 is the scheduled pickup day for flowers and grasses. A postcard will be emailed or mailed with the exact date and location.

For an order form, go to www.scottcountysoilandwater.org, or the district office at 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport. For questions, contact Jan at 563-391-1403, Ext. 3 or jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net

Close 1 of 19 Dwarf Chinkapin Oak Dwarf Chinkapin Oak Kentucky Coffee Tree Kentucky Coffee Tree Pawnee Buttes Sand Cherry Pawnee Buttes Sand Cherry Prairie Willow Prairie Willow Regent Serviceberry Regent Serviceberry Black Cherry Black Cherry Tree Blanketflower Blanketflower Jacob's Ladder Jacob's Ladder Coreopsis Lanceleaf Coreopsis Lanceleaf Prairie dropseed Prairie Dropseed Drummond's Aster Drummond's aster Wild columbine Wild Columbine has bright red, showy flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Coneflower Coneflower is a great choice for the sunny landscape. Butterfly milkweed Butterfly milkweed doesn't spread by rhizomes like other milkweeds can. Goldenrod Wichita Mountains Goldenrod Wichita Mountains is a fall blooming goldenrod that does well in urban landscapes. Prairie Smoke Prairie smoke geum is a low-growing spring flowering perennial that offers unique blooms. Redbud tree Redbud tree is short and compact and fits nicely into an urban backyard. Little bluestem Little bluestem is an iconic grass of Nebraska’s prairies, and it offers some of the best colors through the seasons Rattlesnake master Rattlesnake master has coarse foliage, silver coloring, and tons of spiky flower heads. Some great choices if you want to add native plants, trees and shrubs to your landscape 1 of 19 Dwarf Chinkapin Oak Dwarf Chinkapin Oak Kentucky Coffee Tree Kentucky Coffee Tree Pawnee Buttes Sand Cherry Pawnee Buttes Sand Cherry Prairie Willow Prairie Willow Regent Serviceberry Regent Serviceberry Black Cherry Black Cherry Tree Blanketflower Blanketflower Jacob's Ladder Jacob's Ladder Coreopsis Lanceleaf Coreopsis Lanceleaf Prairie dropseed Prairie Dropseed Drummond's Aster Drummond's aster Wild columbine Wild Columbine has bright red, showy flowers that attract hummingbirds and butterflies. Coneflower Coneflower is a great choice for the sunny landscape. Butterfly milkweed Butterfly milkweed doesn't spread by rhizomes like other milkweeds can. Goldenrod Wichita Mountains Goldenrod Wichita Mountains is a fall blooming goldenrod that does well in urban landscapes. Prairie Smoke Prairie smoke geum is a low-growing spring flowering perennial that offers unique blooms. Redbud tree Redbud tree is short and compact and fits nicely into an urban backyard. Little bluestem Little bluestem is an iconic grass of Nebraska’s prairies, and it offers some of the best colors through the seasons Rattlesnake master Rattlesnake master has coarse foliage, silver coloring, and tons of spiky flower heads.