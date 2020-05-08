Navy vet: Think #stayhome is hard? Try submarine life.

“There was no isolating yourself from people,” he said. “Everywhere you went there was someone next to you.”

Of course, there was no internet in the early 1970s, and no TV on the sub. “There wasn’t much of anything to do except do your job and sleep.”

Quarters were very, very tight, he said. “You walked down a passageway, and you’d go stomach to stomach as you walked by each other. You couldn’t do a shoulder-to-shoulder.”

He only looked out a periscope to view the world once during his 64 day mission. For security reasons, he still can’t discuss where he was stationed except to say “It was very cold.”)

“We were on anti-submarine and anti-ship missions,” he said. “What we did was run up to the enemies’ ship yards, and sat off the bay where they were stationed.” Then they followed what came out of the shipyard.

“We followed Russian nuclear-missile submarines to be behind them in case they were ever in a position to fire weapons.

“We saw other ships and followed them. We were sufficiently far ahead in technology, for the most part, they never knew we were there. They had noisy submarines that were easy to follow, while ours were very quiet and hard to find.”