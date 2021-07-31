Navy vet (WAVE) joins the Centenarian Club

“I was talked into it by a friend,” she said. “We went and signed up. I passed the physical, and she had to go back home and gain weight.

“Join the Navy and see the world,” she said with a laugh. “I served in the Navy for three years and was never on a ship.”

But women served so that men could be released from desk duty for war duty.

Cronketon explained that her job during the war was in Washington, D.C., and she worked on an IBM machine that broke down secret codes.

“What I did working, it wasn’t hard work, but it was the beginning of technology because we were working on IBM machines, and look where we are today,” she said.

Cronkleton said she won the war sunning on the Potomac River in a canoe.

“We’d get off at 7 p.m., and we didn’t feel like going to sleep," she said. "So, we’d go to Georgetown and rent a canoe. There was a great big rock out on the Potomac that we’d go to and where we could sit in the sun.

“I really appreciated my time in the service because it took an Iowa girl out of the cornfields and opened her eyes to the world,” Cronkleton said.