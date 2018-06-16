The 22nd annual WHO Radio Tractor Ride: Quad-Cities will be held June 25 through June 27, and will take riders to interesting and historical sites throughout the Iowa-Illinois Quad-City Region.
The Isle Casino and Hotel will be home base for the event. An estimated 550 tractors of all makes, models and years will be on display for tractor enthusiasts to enjoy.
“The Quad-Cities offers a beautiful setting that includes rides alongside, and over, the Mighty Mississippi through the picturesque farmland of eastern Iowa, as well as an opportunity to bring our tractors through the residential areas of Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, and Moline,” Nick Bruns, marketing director for iHeartMedia, said in a news release. “We are excited to bring our fanfare to the area,” he added.
The first day’s ride will take riders from the Isle Casino and Hotel to the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire, then to Eldridge and North Scott High School and a drive through Scott County Park.
The second day’s ride will head to the Buffalo Community Center as well as take a spin around Davenport’s Credit Island Park.
Day three’s ride will head through the Rock Island Arsenal and around to the TaxSlayer Center seeing sites along the way.
The WHO Tractor Ride began in Grinnell, Iowa, in the summer of 1996 to bring tractor enthusiasts together to celebrate Iowa’s rich agricultural heritage. The inaugural ride began with 90 participants.
Last year, the ride hosted tractors from 33 states and attracted riders from as far away as Hawaii.
Information including Tractor Ride routes and photos from previous WHO Radio Tractor Rides can be found at WHORadio.com/TractorRide