MILAN — The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will host a 2nd Chance Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at the center's Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic, 612 1st St. W.
Many upscale and gently used items will be offered for sale. All proceeds will benefit the shelter animals.
The QCAWC is the only full-service no-kill animal shelter in the Quad-Cities. The Adoption & Education Center at 724 W. 2nd Ave., Milan, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
QCAWC’s low-cost vaccination clinic is open from 1 to 3:30 P.M. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every month. No appointment is necessary. Low-cost spaying and neutering is offered by appointment. Call 309- 787-6830, ext. 26 or 27.