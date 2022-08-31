Nearly 200 young people in the Quad-Cities have died by suicide in past 2 decades

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are concerned that someone you know may be having those thoughts call the national crisis hotline at 988, see below for local resources, or visit speakingofsuicide.com/resources or afsp.org for lists of additional resources.

In 2017, Kevin Atwood lost his 19-year-old son, Foster, to suicide. Nine days later, the family started Foster’s Voice, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness.

“The truth of the matter, is you don’t want to be me,” Atwood said. Now, he and his family spend hours each week organizing support sessions, and events and connecting with people to try to prevent the loss his family faced.

Locally and nationally, the number of young people struggling with feelings of helplessness, depression and thoughts of suicide has gone up alarmingly in the last decade. In December, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a rare warning of a “youth mental health crisis” further complicated by the pandemic, and three pediatric associations declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health. Between 2007 and 2018, suicide rates among young people ages 10-24 in the U.S. increased by 57%.

Locally, the number of deaths by suicide among young people is too few to know whether rates are increasing. But more Quad-Citians — of all ages — reported needing and seeking out care in the three-county region's 2021 Community Health Assessment.

In Scott, Rock Island, Muscatine, Clinton and Henry counties between 1999 and 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death of people between 5 and 25 years old, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In all, 189 young people died by suicide in the past two decades, a number that’s behind only accidents, which claimed the lives of 382 young Quad-Citians.

Among all ages, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death both in the Quad-Cities and on a national scale. But the rate of suicide deaths in the Quad-Cities is slightly higher, at 13.7 deaths per 100,000 people between 1999 and 2020 compared to the national rate of 12.4 during the same time period.

Among all ages, the number of people in the five-county region who’ve died by suicide has ticked slightly upward, from 50 in 1999 to 79 in 2020.

Christine Gradert, director of Child & Adolescent Services at the Robert Young Center, said increasingly younger children are coming in with mental health issues, especially in the past two years.

“Sometimes it is up to and including suicidal idealization for very young children as young as 8, 9 years old,” said Gradert, who’s worked in youth mental health for 35 years.

Seeking help

According to the 2021 assessment measuring Scott, Rock Island, and Muscatine counties, the share of parents of children ages 5-17 who said their child’s mental health was fair or poor increased from 10.1% in 2018 to 15.8% in 2021.

And more families reported their children received mental health treatment or counseling in 2021 than in previous years — close to a quarter of families surveyed in the three-county area. That share is well above the national percentage. Adults followed a similar trend.

At least in the last two years, Gradert hypothesizes that the pandemic disrupted kids’ routines during a critical time in their development. Before the pandemic, national reporting has also found the age of puberty onset has dropped considerably, which can create a gap between development and what a young brain can process.

“I think kids are under an extraordinary amount of pressure,” Gradert said. “I think growing up is always difficult. We have our ups and downs over the years as we're growing up, and I think that's been generation to generation. But with the pandemic and the isolation that it involved, and really pulling children out of any sense of normal routine for them, I think has increased a lot of the pressure on kids, causing a lot of anxiety in particular, and lots of depression.”

Gradert said the biggest thing loved ones can do to help is frequently check in with the children in their lives — especially when their behavior changes significantly — and seek out support services if needed.

“Some kids are just naturally quiet and some kids are naturally very outgoing and it's when you see a change in your child or adolescent behavior, that’s when we need to be doing more checking in with them and just seeing how they're doing and ask if they need additional support,” Gradert said. “It’s OK to ask them that.”

Checking in can be as simple as asking how they’re doing or what they’ve been thinking about, Gradert said. Helping children identify strong emotions and coping skills to deal with those emotions is also key.

“Children are having these emotions that are so strong, it exceeds their ability to cope. And that's where they really need the support of all the adults around them to help them identify what the strong emotions are, and identify some coping skills to manage these emotions,” Gradert said.

Foster's Voice

As a parent, Atwood said parents must override generational disconnect to get through to their children.

“Listen to your child, and know the era that we live in because the world that they live in is not the world that we grew up in. Their world is virtual. Social media dominates this world. It's completely different than how we grew up,” he said. “You have to start that communication now. You have to be non-judgmental. You have to listen, not talk, and you have to take them seriously and take the steps that you need to take when it's time.”

Operated by Atwood and his wife, Jaime, Foster’s Voice has established itself in high schools in Illinois, creating student-run, activity-based clubs where members have the opportunity to learn how to be advocates for themselves and their mental health, raise awareness around the school and identify signs of declining mental health in themselves and others.

Foster’s Voice has also done policy work on Capitol Hill, helping push for legislation such as the recent change to the suicide hotline to 988.

The nonprofit holds training sessions led by a licensed educator to instruct individuals on how to speak about issues surrounding suicide and mental health. In addition, the organization has a men’s mental health group, and the Atwoods have even taken initiative to open their home and hold free group therapy sessions led by a licensed social worker.

“Talking about suicide does not cause suicide; it prevents suicide,” Kevin Atwood said.

While groups such as Foster’s Voice have helped de-stigmatize issues surrounding mental health, a new challenge has presented itself: accessibility of services.

“We do have more people now coming forward and therefore we have the lack of ability to meet the need for the people that are coming forward,” Kevin Atwood said.

Mental health help

The number of mental health providers is well above the national average in Scott and Rock Island counties (91.1 providers per 100,000 people in 2021) but Muscatine County had much fewer, just 32.7 providers per 100,000. It speaks to a trend of few mental health professionals in more rural areas. Gradert said telehealth's rise during the pandemic has helped connect with rural residents that may not be able to drive long distances for care.

The Gray Matters Collective is another one of the Quad-Cities' mental health advocacy nonprofits. Haley DeGreve, who founded the organization as an Augustana College student, made the same observation as Atwood. With mental health and suicide being talked about more across social media platforms comes the romanticization of mental health issues and the danger of self-diagnosis, DeGreve said.

“I think that's where the new stigma is coming from in making people feel like, well, now it's so normalized that people just think it's OK to be depressed all the time,” DeGreve said. “There's a really scary line and I think that all the awareness is really good because we're getting people to talk about it. But people should not self-diagnose themselves.”

Like Foster’s Voice, The Gray Matters Collective has established clubs in high schools and colleges in the area. The organization also started a community support group – the You Matter series – with a mission to provide genuine support and friendship to anyone in need.

The group hosts movie nights and brings in psychiatrists to talk about medicine, yoga instructors and speakers. DeGreve is also working on advocacy for mental health classes to be mandated in schools.

To DeGreve, The Gray Matters Collective is “the bridge between someone who is struggling and the professional services.”

In an age of months-long waiting lists for therapy, the work Foster’s Voice and The Gray Matters Collective do provides a sense of community and support for individuals struggling with mental health issues who may not have direct access to the help they need.

“For anybody out there who is struggling, please, please understand it's not a road that you can walk alone. You can't walk through depression, anxiety and suicide, you can't walk through suicidal tendencies, you can't walk down that road alone,” Kevin Atwood said. “It's a path that has to be taken together. Otherwise, it's a one-way road.”