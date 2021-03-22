 Skip to main content
Need a COVID-19 vaccination? Camden Centre in Milan has openings, Genesis is now registering for a patient-only clinic
  • Updated
031921-qc-nws-covid-15.JPG

Delores Graham of Silvis receives one of the COVID vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre, in Milan, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

 Jessica Gallagher

The Rock Island County vaccination clinic at Camden Centre in Milan has openings for COVID-19 vaccinations today through Wednesday.

Appointments are necessary. To register, visit

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/84422a1b-c451-47fa-9d76-9437aa97d99a/?fbclid=IwAR1RgbMF1A-z457Jk7xprkwh1J80h4zNvprjwLYcnaR6n9Yka_GAU9BHaIA

and use voucher code: A8LUH2K3RPMBZXSR

Who's eligible? Starting today, higher education staff, government workers and members of the media will be eligible to receive shots.

A week later, on March 29, restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders will become eligible.

Vaccines first became available in Illinois on Dec. 15, but were only available for frontline health care workers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Those over 65, frontline essential workers, K-12 teachers and other public-facing industries were added Jan. 25. On Feb. 25, anyone over age 16 at higher risk of having a serious case of the coronavirus were eligible.

GENESIS CLINIC OPENS TUESDAY

Genesis Health Group will hold a mass vaccination clinic for Genesis patients beginning Tuesday, March 23 at the former Dick's Sporting Goods, 5250 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The clinic is by appointment-only to eligible Genesis patients who live in Scott County, the health system said in a news release. Patients can schedule appointments on the MyGenesis Patient Portal beginning at 9 a.m. today, or visit www.genesishealth.com/mygenesis to register.

Genesis patients 65+ will be first priority, they may receive a phone call to schedule, but can also use the patient portal to self-schedule. The expanded 1B population, individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that elevate their risk of severe COVID-19, can also self-schedule.

Genesis said available appointments in the MyGenesis patient portal will depend on vaccine supply.

