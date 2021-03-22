Need a COVID-19 vaccination? Camden Centre in Milan has openings

Delores Graham of Silvis receives one of the COVID vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre, in Milan, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Jessica Gallagher
The Rock Island County vaccination clinic at Camden Centre in Milan has openings for COVID-19 vaccinations today through Wednesday.
Appointments are necessary. To register, visit
and use voucher code: A8LUH2K3RPMBZXSR
Who's eligible? Starting today, higher education staff, government workers and members of the media will be eligible to receive shots.
A week later, on March 29, restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders will become eligible.
Vaccines first became available in Illinois on Dec. 15, but were only available for frontline health care workers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Those over 65, frontline essential workers, K-12 teachers and other public-facing industries were added Jan. 25. On Feb. 25, anyone over age 16 at higher risk of having a serious case of the coronavirus were eligible.
Ruthanne Kerr of Rock Island receives one of the COVID-19 vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre, in Milan, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Jessica Gallagher
Cindy Granger of Rock Island receives one of the COVID vaccines Thursday at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre in Milan.
Jessica Gallagher
Colleen Hansen of Moline receives one of the COVID vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre, in Milan, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Jessica Gallagher
Verr Cheryl of Milan receives one of the COVID vaccines Thursday at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre in Milan.
Jessica Gallagher
Raquel Camacho De Olea of Moline receives one of the COVID vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre, in Milan, Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Jessica Gallagher
Angelica Reyes of Moline receives one of the COVID vaccines Thursday at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre in Milan.
Jessica Gallagher
