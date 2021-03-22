 Skip to main content
Need a COVID-19 vaccination? Camden Centre in Milan has openings
Delores Graham of Silvis receives one of the COVID vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in the Camden Centre, in Milan, Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The Rock Island County vaccination clinic at Camden Centre in Milan has openings for COVID-19 vaccinations today through Wednesday.

Appointments are necessary. To register, visit

https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/84422a1b-c451-47fa-9d76-9437aa97d99a/?fbclid=IwAR1RgbMF1A-z457Jk7xprkwh1J80h4zNvprjwLYcnaR6n9Yka_GAU9BHaIA

and use voucher code: A8LUH2K3RPMBZXSR

Who's eligible? Starting today, higher education staff, government workers and members of the media will be eligible to receive shots.

A week later, on March 29, restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders will become eligible.

Vaccines first became available in Illinois on Dec. 15, but were only available for frontline health care workers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Those over 65, frontline essential workers, K-12 teachers and other public-facing industries were added Jan. 25. On Feb. 25, anyone over age 16 at higher risk of having a serious case of the coronavirus were eligible.

Concerned about COVID-19?

