Need a COVID-19 vaccination? There's a walk-in clinic in Rock Island today

The Rock Island County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 12:30-3:30 p.m. today at Second Baptist Church, 916 6th Ave., Rock Island.

Moderna vaccine, first or second dose, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.

No appointments are required, and everyone is welcome.

The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and his team at Second Baptist collaborated with the Rock Island County Health Department to create the clinic.

The Camden Centre mass vaccination site in Milan also is offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines until 4 p.m. tonight.