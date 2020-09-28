Need help enrolling for health insurance? Navigators can help

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa residents can reserve a telephone appointment now if they need assistance with enrolling or re-enrolling in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Open enrollment for coverage in 2021 will be Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2020, and Iowans can call 515-978-9570 to reserve an appointment with Iowa Navigator, a news release said.

First Choice Services created the Iowa Navigator, a non-profit project, in September 2019 in order to provide information about how the health insurance marketplace operates. First Choice is working under an agreement with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Workers discuss plan options and pricing and can help complete enrollments over the phone. Residents can also use a telehealth option this year that will allow applicants to see completion of their enrollment in real time.

The service is free.

“Thousands of people across the state have lost their jobs and their health insurance over the last few months. Most people may not know where to turn for help or what health care options are available to them. We are grant-funded, so we have no profit motive, and our only goal is to help people find the best, most affordable plan for them,” said Jeremy Smith, Iowa Navigator’s program director, in a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.