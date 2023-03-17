Jerry's Market in Moline is such a part of the neighborhood, it blends right in.

The blue-sided building at 1609 17th St. has been home to the neighborhood grocery store for 73 years. The building has been updated on the outside, but inside, a nostalgia remains.

Tony Ceurvorst is the third-generation owner of the family-run store. Clad in a maroon apron with Jerry's Market stitched into it, he leaned against a worn, wooden counter with a faded Wonder bread logo facing the aisles.

Another part of the L-shaped counter holds an old-fashioned popcorn machine. A small bag is 50 cents.

It's been almost two years since Ceurvorst took over for his dad, also Tony. But the pair still works together, and the store still works for its community.

The grocery option closest to Jerry's is a Hy-Vee, which is 3 miles away.

"We're kind of one of the last ones that offer a full grocery line," Ceurvorst said.

Locally owned grocery stores are hard to come by in the Quad-Cities. For example: Slagle Foods in LeClaire closed in 2019 and is being replaced by Fareway this summer. In February, the owner of North Scott Foods in Eldridge announced he was selling to Hy-Vee after 45 years in business.

Money, Ceurvorst said, is the common denominator for how retail giants have been able to take over relatively quickly.

"Back when all the shops opened, you could make more money working in a shop than owning your own grocery store. That's when a lot of stuff really started closing," he said.

Between start up, insurance and payroll, small business owners have considerable costs, which go away when they opt to work for a corporation. But that thought never has crossed the minds of the Ceurvorst family.

"We just enjoy it. That's why we stayed around. Grandpa Jerry actually left a job on the Arsenal to open his own grocery store," Ceurvorst said, gesturing to the aisles in front of him.

Those aisles are filled with everyday grocery items from cake mix to chips to salad dressing. The walls are lined with coolers that hold milk, cheese and eggs. But the back of the store is where the action happens.

Ceurvorst's father frequently can be found at the deli counter, which contains the market's popular assortment of pre-made salads and fresh-cut meats. The older Tony's father, Jerry, started the business in 1950.

"He learned the butcher trade from his cousin, who had a shop in Rock Island," he said. "After the war got over with, he decided he wanted to go into the grocery business."

Staying in the same area for so long is a big advantage to the neighborhood, he said. It's a luxury to be able to pick up forgotten ingredients on the way home, which is part of what keeps people coming back.

"It's our product and our service; that's just what it boils down to. And our good looks, charming personalities. I mean it just doesn't end," he said, smiling.

But the convenience factor isn't far behind.

More people, more food demand

Researchers with the USDA found in 2015 the average person lived nine-tenths of a mile from the nearest food store, and 40% of the US population lived more than one mile away. By 2019, the median distance to the nearest store was 3.1 miles.

For motorists, the distance isn't a great challenge. For those walking and biking, though, carrying groceries for several miles isn't practical.

Nick Braggs, of Davenport, is trying to appeal to those customers.

About three months ago, he opened Braggs Iowa Mart at 330 E. 15th Street — the former Pink Poodle Laundromat. Initially, he was interested in the property from a real estate standpoint. The building already had apartments, and he was hoping to continue the cashflow with his new investment.

The front of the building was vacant and initially was going to be turned into a studio apartment. But nearby residents spoke up, saying they wanted to see it turned into some type of retail business, and a grocery store store was a frequent suggestion. Bragg had no experience with retail, but said, "You know what? Let's try something."

So he did. And the response was immediate.

Braggs mainly sells "quick neighborhood stuff," such as candy, drinks and chips, but he also carries pantry staples. Although it's been open just a few months, the requests are pouring in for more items, such as cereal, canned goods and fresh produce.

Those biking and walking are his main customers. In Moline, TJ Linnabery, manager at Central Store, reported much of the same.

While known for its wide selection of craft beer, Central Store's downtown location makes it attractive to those who live nearby. Any time the store stocks essentials — like bacon eggs and cheese — they sell out within the week.

Linnabery said he also gets requests for specific food items. Customers typically are willing to pay more for their items if picking them up is convenient, and that's a big pull for those living downtown, he said.

The store is located across the street from the LeClaire Apartments and down the block from buildings that are being considered for residential rehab. As more people move in, the demand for convenient food increases.

"We've been getting busier every year," Linnabery said.

Food deserts remain

Throughout the Quad-Cities region, downtown living is in high demand. Efforts to bring a market to downtown Davenport have been ongoing since the early 2000s.

Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said the five small grocery options downtown — Abarrotes Carrillo, Blue Spruce General Store, Oriental Food Store, La Finca, and Central Grocery — are niche options.

"I understand why people still ask for a more general grocery option. It would round out a missing piece downtown," Carter wrote in an email. "The business model for grocery has razor-thin margins and requires a lot of traffic to succeed. We’re fortunate to have the small stores that service downtown today as we seek to fill the last gap."

The Davenport City Council is slowly taking steps to narrow the margin.

In September, Davenport officials approved converting 3rd and 4th streets one-ways, into two-ways. Carter said this conversion will make the area more appealing to hybrid concepts like Kwik-Star and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.

"We received direct feedback several years ago the one-ways were not helping our cause," he said. "We’ll be reaching back out to companies that have expressed interest previously again this year."