Neighboring Rock Island businesses accuse Del's Metal of expanding, creating toxic fumes

Vice-President Christina Caldwell of Del's Metal is denying allegations from nearby business owners that the company is expanding junkyard operations and causing hazardous air qualities.

Located in Rock Island along 18th Avenue and 1st Street right off of Illinois Route 92, Del's Metal has come under scrutiny from nearby businesses who are alleging the company is causing poor air quality from toxic fumes from heavy cutting of metal and expanding its junkyard operations to an empty lot at the dead end of 1st Street.

Across the street from Del's junkyard, sit businesses such as Unley Marines, Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint, and Custom Covers, and a few residential houses at a dead end. The area that includes those businesses and houses is zoned as a light industrial district, which does not allow junkyard operations, according to Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard.

A junkyard license is required from the city and must be within a heavy industrial zoning district. Brainard said Del's Metal did not have a license to operate at that expanded lot.

City staff have been aware of the situation since the beginning of January and were documenting what has been unfolding before they proceeded with contacting Del's. A notice from the city was given to Del's regarding the supposed second junkyard.

Caldwell denied that Del's Metal is using it as a junkyard. She said it was being used for excess overflow of equipment, such as semitrailers that collect scrap metal.

"There's no junkyard going down there whatsoever," Caldwell said. "It's things we use to operate our business and to service our customers."

Business owners are concerned with the amount of damage being caused by the trucks driving up and down the road from the junkyard.

Owner of Custom Covers, Mark Chronister, noticed within the past month an increase of Del's semitrailers going up and down the street with extra containers for scrap metal.

"I'm concerned this road is going to be destroyed in a matter of months because it's not designed for heavy semis," he said.

The other concern is Del's Metal is allegedly creating hazardous smoke from the cutting of the scrap metal.

Tom Unley, owner of the boat repair shop Unley Marines, says the scrap metal being cut has been creating toxic fumes that have caused sore throats, headaches and eyes to water. When the wind is blowing in the direction of the businesses and metal is being cut, the wind carries the smoke over.

Most days it becomes unbearable to the point where the boat repair shop garage doors are being shut, Unley said.

"If you're sitting around the campfire and the smoke starts blowing your way, you generally pick up your chair and move to the other side of the campfire," Unley said. "Unfortunately, we aren't in that position here."

Unley said he had purchased handheld air-quality readers and would test the air every so often, especially when there was smoke.

According to the U.S. Air Quality Index, good air quality needs to be between 0 to 50. Anything between 101 to 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and anything above 151 is considered unhealthy for everyone.

Second Ward Alderman Randy Hurt, who represents the neighborhood, said the city was taking a closer at the situation and planned to pursue remedies to ensure everyone had clean air and felt safe to work and live around the area.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency was last on site in August/September 2022, Caldwell said, and they did not find any problems.

Unley and Chronister said that over the past week since a group of them aired their concerns at the Monday, Jan. 23, council meeting, no heavy cutting causing the alleged toxic fumes had taken place.

City staff is looking at what entities will need to get involved to look into the alleged bad air quality and how to possibly address it.

Photos: Fire at Del's Metal in Rock Island. 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-106 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-109 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-087 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-083 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-113 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-093 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-100 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-062 111220-nws-dels-rockislandfire-073