Neighbors, community leaders call out racism in Quad-City police forces

“At some point somebody has to give a damn,” Bullock said.

Most children are taught to run to the cops when they are in trouble, she said.

“African American kids go the opposite way, and that is an issue," she said. "It’s indicative of the issue. Any child should be able to run to a cop and say, ‘I have a problem.’”

In Rock Island’s 1st Ward, she said, “When our kids are going somewhere, we tell them to call when they get there. It’s not the community in which we live that frightens us; we’re scared of the police, and that’s not how it’s supposed to be.

“We were taught to love everybody and you respect everybody, but that’s not what’s happening, and it’s not fair,” she said.

Robinson told the elected representatives present that all eyes are on them.