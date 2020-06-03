Neighbors, community leaders call out racism in Quad-City police forces

Janee Bullock of Milan has spent all of her 30 years in the Quad-Cities.
She has family members throughout the community, including family members who are police officers in the Quad-Cities.
There are good cops and there are bad cops, Bullock said, and it is the bad cops that have to go.
Bullock was one of about 100 people who gathered Wednesday outside Second Baptist Church in Rock Island for what organizers termed a resolution to the problem of national racism and the treatment of African Americans by police.
The event was sponsored by Moses Robinson, director of the Metropolitan Youth Group in Rock Island, and Thurgood Brooks, an assistant Rock Island High School football coach and political activist and organizer of Chasson Randle’s basketball camp.
In the event, both Robinson and Brooks called out elected officials to do whatever is necessary to combat the systemic racism in the community, nation and in the local police departments.
Among those in the audience were U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois; Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms; and East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman; as well as a number of other local elected officials.
Bullock said she attended the event “because of everything that’s been going on."
“At some point somebody has to give a damn,” Bullock said.
Most children are taught to run to the cops when they are in trouble, she said.
“African American kids go the opposite way, and that is an issue," she said. "It’s indicative of the issue. Any child should be able to run to a cop and say, ‘I have a problem.’”
In Rock Island’s 1st Ward, she said, “When our kids are going somewhere, we tell them to call when they get there. It’s not the community in which we live that frightens us; we’re scared of the police, and that’s not how it’s supposed to be.
“We were taught to love everybody and you respect everybody, but that’s not what’s happening, and it’s not fair,” she said.
Robinson told the elected representatives present that all eyes are on them.
“If we are having code words like, ‘I’m going to be tough on crime,’ and that means putting more African Americans in jail disproportionate to other people, then we’re going to vote you out,” Robinson said as he looked at the officials. “If it means our African American males are being charged with bigger charges than everybody else, we’re going to vote you out. It’s not personal. It’s not that we don’t love everybody, but I think everyone has come to the point where, if anybody’s like me, this week has been one of the worst emotional roller coasters you have ever been on.
“You felt every time that you were disrespected, every time you felt mistreated, it all came back this week, and you tried to stay off of social media and you really didn’t want anybody to call you because you didn’t know if you were going to lose it or not,” Robinson said.
“I am mad, I am frustrated and most of all I am hurt,” he said. “I have two African American boys and my prayer every day is that they don’t run into ‘that cop.’ I don’t have any problems with the cops, I know some — they are great. I don’t have a problem with that. My prayer every night is that they don’t run into ‘that cop.’”
It’s not about getting rid of the cops, he said. It’s about getting rid of the bad cops.
Brooks read a resolution that is to be sent to the elected officials via email first thing Thursday.
The resolution is a police reform platform that includes:
• Decertification of officers who have a history of serious misconduct so that they can’t get a police job somewhere else.
• Requiring all possible new officers to serve 100-plus hours doing community work within the entire city before they are hired.
• Setting up a true independent agency or panel with enforceable powers to conduct audits on police behavior, including all complaints filed against officers, and the disciplinary actions taken at every police precinct quarterly. The panel can consist of citizens, law enforcement and other members of the criminal justice system.
• Requiring body cameras for every officer and having penalties for turning those cameras off or manipulating the camera.
• Establishing a police community relations committee for every city that meets regularly to support a mission of just and equitable treatment. The committee would consist of law enforcement agents, citizens and ex-felons in the community.
• Establishing a national registry for police who have used unjustifiable force that left someone dead, injured or wrongfully arrested, which also will stop the pipeline of those officers who move to other police agencies to work.
• Increasing cultural competence and learn de-escalation routines.
“This is our platform,” Brooks said. Looking at the elected officials, he said, “This is what I’m going to demand. I’m not voting on a D. I’m not voting on an R. I’m voting on this.”
Brooks said he would get in touch with officials every 15 days to find out where they are on the demands.
The question, Yosava Robinson, of Rock Island, asked, is how many times does the nation have to go through violence like this before equality to all is granted?
In many ways, Robinson said, “We’ve just been kicking the can down the road to the next generation, and it’s still accumulating. We’ve made strides in some areas, but in other areas we’re going back 400 years. Some people think that the KKK has trickled down today into the politics and into the police stations.”
Lori Thomas-Johnson of Rock Island said that in many ways, the racism in this area, often was worse than the racism in the South. In the South, she said, it’s overt and you know who doesn’t like you. “Here, you don’t know who really likes you. In many ways, the racism we see today is still pre-1960s.”
Thomas-Johnson, an educator in the Rock Island schools for 23 years, said that all of the kids needed an equal chance at a good education so they all could grow and learn and move beyond the racism and inequality that is seen today.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.