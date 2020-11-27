Nelson is the master of all things Silvis

Jim Nelson was just a truck driver whose main civic involvement was youth baseball and softball president in Silvis.
That was until he wandered into City Hall and had a conversation with then long-time city clerk Barb Fox.
She asked him about possibly taking over her job since she planned on retiring soon.
Nelson said, sure, ran, and won.
Then it hit him; he had a lot to learn.
“My biggest fear when I got elected was how do I do this job?” Nelson, the city clerk the past 12 years in Silvis, said. “I didn’t even know how to type. The city clerk oversees the finance department, the payroll department, the utility billing and accounts payable. These are all things I had to learn about because I was a truck driver. So I turned to the Municipal Clerks of Illinois and the programs that they have.”
He took several extension courses back in 2014 and now, it’s fair to say many in Silvis City Hall see him as an invaluable member of the city hall staff these days.
Nelson credits a kind staff with helping him early on.
City administrator Jim Grafton calls him the glue that holds City Hall together.
"I also would add that he is the first line of offense for our City Hall," Grafton said. "And he provides the continuity and helps coordinate directing people to the right people and kind of coordinates assignments to the office staff.
"He’s more than the clerk. He’s like the office manager and keeper of the records."
The job entails many roles, Nelson said, including essentially being the mayor and city administrator’s secretary. He and his staff of four act as secretary to various supervisors as well as helping alderman with research.
The job also includes a lot of human resources type of work.
“We make sure that everybody gets everything, as far as making sure that all their insurance premiums get paid, he said. “ We make sure that everybody gets their W2s and W4s and when we have new hires we make sure that they all get their physicals and their drug tests, and stuff like that..”
Nelson sums it all up this way of a job he truly enjoys, “ I love it,” he said. “Every day you come in, it's a different thing that you do."
He also credits the citizens of Silvis.
“The citizens of Silvis are very understanding and patient,” he said. “Everybody has a few that aren't. If they want you to do something and you can’t get it done, they are all very understanding of that.’
The toughest part of the job is overseeing personnel, he noted. “Everybody has a different attitude or thought about things,” he said.
Most importantly, these days Nelson is comfortable and confident in his own role.
“I have gone from a truck driver to being a certified municipal clerk,” Nelson said.
But the affable Nelson won’t take full credit.
“That’s all been afforded to me through the University of Illinois extension and Eastern Illinois University,” he said.
He’s even overseen a change to a modernized system that can print up-to-the-minute reports anytime. It’s a far cry from the old one when he began that could not even take a credit card or online payment.
Nelson enjoys his days so much he plans to run for one last term of four years in the spring, even though he is 68.
“It's been a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s been very challenging.”
