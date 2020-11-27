Nelson is the master of all things Silvis

"He’s more than the clerk. He’s like the office manager and keeper of the records."

The job entails many roles, Nelson said, including essentially being the mayor and city administrator’s secretary. He and his staff of four act as secretary to various supervisors as well as helping alderman with research.

The job also includes a lot of human resources type of work.

“We make sure that everybody gets everything, as far as making sure that all their insurance premiums get paid, he said. “ We make sure that everybody gets their W2s and W4s and when we have new hires we make sure that they all get their physicals and their drug tests, and stuff like that..”

Nelson sums it all up this way of a job he truly enjoys, “ I love it,” he said. “Every day you come in, it's a different thing that you do."

He also credits the citizens of Silvis.

“The citizens of Silvis are very understanding and patient,” he said. “Everybody has a few that aren't. If they want you to do something and you can’t get it done, they are all very understanding of that.’

The toughest part of the job is overseeing personnel, he noted. “Everybody has a different attitude or thought about things,” he said.