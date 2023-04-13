A restaurant working to provide healthy, delicious food to everyone in the Quad-Cities, regardless of cost, is celebrating one year in its brick-and-mortar location this week.

NEST (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) Café, 1524 4th Ave., Rock Island, will commemorate its one-year anniversary 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 14. In addition to volunteers serving lunch and dinner with an expanded menu, the nonprofit will offer raffle prizes and activity kits for kids.

"We just want people to come out and celebrate with us because this was a community project, and so we want to celebrate with the community," NEST Café Executive Director Laura Mahn said.

Mahn is proud of the fact the nonprofit has stuck to its mission since its inception, she said, offering tasty meals to customers on a pay-what-you-can basis. The menu changes daily, offering unique dishes with suggested prices but no set costs. Beginning April 14, the menu will expand to offer two entrees and side dishes, along with a salad bar and drinks.

The restaurant also has partnered with community organizations, such as the QC Farmers' Market to use locally sourced food, and the Rock Island Academy and other schools in the Rock Island-Milan School District. This summer, Mahn said, they hope to start a community garden to utilize more fresh-grown, local produce.

"We want to get really good, nutrient-dense food into as many people's bodies as possible," she said. "So we're always working on creating new partnerships and getting the word out as much as we can."

Volunteers working at the restaurant often hear from customers that a restaurant with this affordable food model has been needed, as many people in the Quad-Cities cannot afford nutritious meals like those offered at NEST Café, Mahn said.

"Having an option of a pay-what-you-can restaurant is immensely important for a good chunk of our community," she said.