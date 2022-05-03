NEST Cafe combats food insecurity with pay-what-you-can restaurant

After two years of serving monthly meals around the Quad-Cities, NEST (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) Cafe has expanded its mission of fighting food insecurity with healthy meals to five days a week.

NEST Cafe, a nonprofit restaurant that offers pay-what-you-can meals, opened a brick-and-mortar location April 14, providing a space where anyone can find good, healthy food — regardless of how much money is in their pocket.

The nonprofit is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Mondays, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at 1524 4th Ave., Rock Island.

When people experience food insecurity, NEST Cafe Executive Director Laura Mahn said, it limits their choices, especially of healthy options. A lack of a nutritious diet can lead to health issues, creating even more costs that divert funds from buying healthy food.

According to Feeding America, in 2019 there were 15,750 people in Rock Island County who were food insecure, a 10.9% food insecurity rate. In Scott County, the food insecurity rate was 8.9%, or 15,320 people.

"It's just kind of this cycle that's really hard for people to get out of," Mahn said.

While meals at NEST Cafe come with a suggested price, generally $7 for a small plate and $10 for a full one, there is no set cost. The pay-what-you-can model allows anyone, no matter their economic status, to eat a delicious, nutritiously-dense meal.

The menu changes every day and runs the gamut of cuisines. For example, this week's lunches included pork loin or spare ribs and Asian noodle salad on Sunday and Monday, respectfully, and will feature Buddha Bowls Tuesday, "Soyrizo" and cheese grits Wednesday, and for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican rice casserole.

Mahn emphasized that NEST Cafe is not a soup kitchen — it is a restaurant with a twist. The only differences are a smaller menu, suggested instead of set prices and many of those working are volunteers, rather than staff.

For those who have nothing to pay with, customers can donate their time. Volunteers can help with food preparation, serving and cleaning on a shift basis.

"Everyone gets the same food here," Mahn said. "Everyone is invited to volunteer and participate in some way. Everyone's on a level playing field."

The weather has been keeping business lower than expected since the opening, Mahn said, and they hope to see more customers coming by as it gets warmer. Monthly meals were averaging attendance of around 120 people each time.

While there is a staff helping to run the nonprofit and put food on the table, Mahn said it's the volunteers and customers who both keep operations running smoothly and make the mission worth it. The goal is to have 60-70% of customers pay either the suggested amount or more for their food, allowing the rest to pay less, or nothing.

"It really does take everybody to make this to make this model work," Mahn said.

