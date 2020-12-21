New $7.6M school facility moves forward

A community forum held by the Rock Island-Milan School District to discuss the site of a proposed new facility drew few questions Monday evening.
About 15 people joined the virtual forum that was led by Superintendent Reginald Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith and Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architects. School board members are slated to meet Tuesday to consider approving a proposed $7.6 million new central office building that would include 15,000 square feet for offices, 15,000 square feet for warehouse space and 5,000 square-feet for a production kitchen.
Originally, the district had planned to spend $12.2 million at the high school for a project that included a secure entry, new administration suite, new production kitchen, cafeteria/commons renovation and addition and sitework upgrades.
Previously board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris urged administrators to reach out for more community feedback from people before moving ahead with determining a site location. She also urged more publicity of the project details. Details of both the high school and proposed separate facility for the production kitchen, administration center and warehouse are available on the district’s homepage, rimsd41.org.
Prior to welcoming questions, Lawrence told forum attendees that it was feedback on the high school project that led the district to consider that the high school was not best suited for the production kitchen due to the increased congestion and the additional road that would be required for the site. The district would also benefit from being able to use the production kitchen nine months sooner if it is broken off for the separate project.
Lawrence also reviewed stats on the district’s current administration center building and the former Lincoln school building, which now houses the district’s production kitchen and warehouse space. He said both buildings are dated and are in immediate need of roof repairs. He said the district spends about $102,552 annually to operate both buildings and the roof
replacement costs are estimated at $1.4 million total.
The district has largely discussed constructing the new facility on land at the former Lincoln school site at 20th Street and 7th Avenue. There has also been some consideration for locating it at 9th Street and 12th Avenue.
Resident Jason Kitterman said he had concerns if building on the latter site, the district might run into the old Franklin school and thus incur the costs of removing those footings. Beckwith said Kitterman was correct, the razed building’s old footings were buried at site and that this could cause a potential concern.
Amy Marshall asked what would happen to the district’s current administration center and the former Lincoln building if the district proceeds with this plan. Lawrence said the best option for the district would be to find someone interested in purchasing the properties. Barring that, he said, the district would likely need to level the buildings.
Daryl Empen asked if the district would consider creating a greenspace and landscaping if the 7th Avenue site was selected due to the site being adjacent to a National Register Historic District. Sandbeg said Legat would want to respect the greenspace as much as possible and there would be a better sense of how this would be implemented once the design stage began.
Lawrence thanked all those who participated in Monday’s forum and said the ultimate decision will rest with board members.
