New $7.6M school facility moves forward

Lawrence also reviewed stats on the district’s current administration center building and the former Lincoln school building, which now houses the district’s production kitchen and warehouse space. He said both buildings are dated and are in immediate need of roof repairs. He said the district spends about $102,552 annually to operate both buildings and the roof

replacement costs are estimated at $1.4 million total.

The district has largely discussed constructing the new facility on land at the former Lincoln school site at 20th Street and 7th Avenue. There has also been some consideration for locating it at 9th Street and 12th Avenue.

Resident Jason Kitterman said he had concerns if building on the latter site, the district might run into the old Franklin school and thus incur the costs of removing those footings. Beckwith said Kitterman was correct, the razed building’s old footings were buried at site and that this could cause a potential concern.

Amy Marshall asked what would happen to the district’s current administration center and the former Lincoln building if the district proceeds with this plan. Lawrence said the best option for the district would be to find someone interested in purchasing the properties. Barring that, he said, the district would likely need to level the buildings.