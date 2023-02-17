A new area code is coming to the Illinois Quad-Cities' 309 region, affecting only new telephone customers.

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the implementation of the new 861 area code to overlay the existing 309 area code region. Beginning Friday, Feb. 24th, customers in the 309 area code may be assigned a number with the new 861 area when they request new service or an additional phone line.

The new area code will co-exist with 309 throughout the region. Current telephone numbers containing the 309 area code will not change.

The current area code serves all or part of Bureau, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Rock Island, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside, and Woodford Counties. This includes East Moline, Moline and Rock Island.

Prices of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change, due to the overlay and customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes.