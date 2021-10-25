New affordable housing, jail updates, and other projects Scott County Supervisors are considering for millions of pandemic relief funds

Scott County supervisors could use millions of dollars in pandemic relief funds on a workforce affordable housing and mental health campus, new storm sewer infrastructure, and jail improvements.
While final decisions will be left to another meeting, a majority of the supervisors decided they wouldn’t support using federal pandemic relief grants on hiring new staff in the Sheriff’s Office. Supervisors said new staff would be an ongoing expense that would need to be planned for in the county’s regular budget.
Scott County supervisors met Tuesday in one of a series of meetings to hear presentations on and discuss uses for roughly $33.6 million in funds allocated by Congress through the American Rescue Plan.
The county received the first installment of funding in July.
The funds for local governments are broadly meant to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue for local governments to support vital public services and help retain jobs, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic, according to the Treasury’s website.
Vera French workforce affordable housing and mental health campus on North Harrison Street
Leaders at Vera French Mental Health Center asked supervisors for a one-time payment of $835,000 from ARPA funding to support a workforce housing complex near Vera French’s existing Carol Center.
The project in total is expected to be roughly $7.4 million for 35-45 units of workforce housing, which is helped by a housing tax credit outlined by Section 42 in the IR code and authorized by the Iowa Finance Authority that is geared toward providing housing for young or low-paid professionals, requiring developers to keep rents lower and reserve a certain amount for lower-income residents.
"We're combining beautiful workforce housing, best practice employment training, and life skills all adjacent in an underserved area of the community to provide people with a way out of poverty caused by mental illness," said Richard Whitaker, Jr., chief executive officer of Vera French
Stacy Kiser Willey, executive director of the Vera French Housing Corporation, said Vera French currently has about 170 units of permanent housing, and residents typically stay on average 10-15 years, and many stay longer than 20.
Kiser Willey noted that housing studies in the Quad-Cities have noted a need for 6600 more affordable housing units for people in the lowest income brackets.
The center is also being supported by the City of Davenport and other sources.
Other housing projects presented to the Scott County Board of Supervisors last month included $3 million each to help Humility Homes and Services and The Salvation Army to offer supportive housing, case management services, temporary shelter, and rent assistance to assist people facing eviction and/or chronic homelessness during the pandemic.
No-go on additional Sheriff's Office employees, supervisors consider jail improvements
Sheriff Tim Lane asked supervisors for funding to divide two large day rooms into multiple smaller day rooms as well as convert two offices into three holding cells to expand the number of beds available in the jail and provide more separation between people. Lane also outlined an upgrade to a cell, adding a toilet and sink, and adding carpeting in some areas for more sound absorption.
Lane gave a rough estimate of $1 million for the improvements.
Lane also asked supervisors for additional personnel. Lane said a study recommended the jail have 70 correctional staff and he'd like to hire three to five more sergeants. Lane said the jail is operating with about 59 correctional officers despite hiring efforts.
Lane said the office tends to retain sergeants better, and asked for the dollars to first promote correctional officers to sergeants and backfill the open correctional positions.
Lane also requested a third classification specialist because he said a recommended ratio of inmates to specialists wasn’t being met.
Supervisor John Maxwell said he recognized Lane’s need for personnel, but said he’d rather take it up during budgeting this spring.
“I'm for one-time money goes to one time (expenditures), because otherwise we get ourselves into a predicament of we just funded it through ARPA and now we've got an ongoing expense in our budget and I don't think that's a very good budget practice,” Maxwell said.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer disagreed; he said the additional law enforcement staff to reduce gun violence were included as a provision in guidelines for spending ARPA funds, and said if supervisors were willing to include it in the budget process anyway the county could use one-time funds to start the positions.
Supervisors Tony Knobbe, Ken Croken, and Ken Beck also said they did not support using ARPA funds for the ongoing expenses.
Lane thanked the supervisors for their support and said he also submitted the requests for the spring budget in case the requests were rejected during the ARPA consideration.
Storm sewer and road improvements for Park View and Mt Joy
Supervisors heard a presentation on storm sewer infrastructure replacements for Park View and Mt. Joy.
In Mt. Joy, County Engineer Angela Kersten said the county would target a letting for fiscal 2024 and would include installation of new underground storm sewer pipe, repair or replacement of existing storm sewer pipes, and replacing road infrastructure to prevent flooding.
The cost of the project is estimated to be roughly $5 million, and Kersten said the supervisors would need to fund it regardless if ARPA funds are used for it.
Several projects were proposed for Park View, which staff estimated to be roughly $11.37 million.
Beck asked if staff could come back with a prioritized list of projects in Park View. Maxwell agreed and said while he expected to fund at least some of the road improvement projects, he didn’t think the board would be able to pay for all of them with ARPA funds.
Bike trails between Eldridge and Davenport
Supervisors expressed support for a proposal to build bike trails connecting Eldridge and Davenport across or under I-80. Beck said supervisors could provide padding if the cities move ahead with the project.
Community members voice opposition to using federal pandemic relief to expand juvenile detention facility
Three Scott County residents told supervisors during public comment they opposed using federal monies to expand the juvenile detention center to a 40-bed facility.
Two weeks ago, most supervisors expressed support for using ARPA funds for the facility despite objections from Cronken and state and national experts that say the facility is out of step with state and national trends and best practices.
County staff have recommended using $4.5 million to partially pay for an expansion.
Kay Pence, of Eldridge, told supervisors she opposed ARPA funds going to the juvenile detention center.
That jail is going to be over sized, Scott County has a real problem with disproportionately putting people of color in jail and I think there's more we could be doing more to address the problems before they happen," Pence said.
Whitaker, Jr., chief executive officer of Vera French, who gave the presentation on the Vera French housing project, also weighed in on the juvenile detention facility. He said the county should pursue a "both and" solution.
He said expanding a juvenile detention center beyond a reasonable size there's a danger of trying to fill it, and said at Vera French, they believed the best long-term solution is to support creating a structured, safe, supportive environment in the home, to keep kids out of juvenile detention facilities.
The supervisors didn’t get to all proposals for use of the ARPA dollars, but will resume discussion at another meeting at a later date. Last month, supervisors expressed support for a number of other projects presented by city staff and community members.