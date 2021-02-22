New agreement for police officers in Davenport schools calls for monthly data tracking

Davenport Alderman Ben Jobgen, 6th Ward, and Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, suggested the MOU also include surveying parents. Meginnis, too, urged that the MOU spell out that officers not be used to respond to disciplinary or behavioral issues in the classroom that can be handled by school staff, thereby turning what is a behavioral issue into a criminal incident.

Michael Guster, president of the Davenport branch of the NAACP, said while "not a fan of SROs, I am supporting this MOU" for the data that would be tracked and gathered as part of the agreement to gauge the effectiveness of having officers stationed in the schools.

"It's a good start to be able to look at how we measure how well the SROs are working with our students," Guster said after the meeting. "It also gives us an opportunity to measure what kind of contact they are having with Black students, which is of concern to me, and I want to be able to measure that as we move forward ... to allow us to look into the statistics -- the data -- and determine how well or how bad they might be doing with students of color."

Alderwoman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, said she too is pleased to see the extent of the data collection.