A new alley under construction behind the River Action Inc. office along East River Drive in Davenport will provide more than a place to drive: It will also decrease stormwater run-off and flooding and serve as an educational demonstration project.
That's because a 460-foot stretch of alley from Federal Street to the end of River Action's lot will feature pavers laid atop a nearly three-foot deep bed of various-sized rocks.
As rainwater flows down from the north, it will run between gaps in the pavers — rather than sheeting off — and soak into spaces between the rocks.
The so-called permeable pavers can allow hundreds of gallons of water per hour to pass through them, Amy Kay, clean water manager for the city of Davenport, said.
In the rock layer, it can be absorbed at a rate of one-half to one inch of water per hour, Kay said. Excess water can be held in drainage tile where it eventually will soak into the ground or make its way to the Mississippi River.
The total cost of the project was $204,970, Kay said, with the construction contract awarded to Emery Construction, Moline.
That amount is about $78,970 more than it would have cost to reconstruct the alley with the usual hot mix asphalt. The difference was made up by the city's capital improvement program and grant monies from River Action, an environmental nonprofit that promotes the Mississippi River and its watersheds.
Y&J Properties, Davenport, owner of the buildings that back up to the alley, paid $42,500 as its owner contribution, or about 25 percent of the total cost, Kay said.
The educational component, funded by River Action, included the purchase and operation of a camera that is documenting the construction of the alley and will take time-lapse images showing infiltration of water during storms, Wine said. Money also will be used to purchase signs and to pay educators to explain the project during River Action programs.
In total, River Action gave $20,300 in grant money it secured and another $5,000 in in-kind contributions, Wine said. Of the grant money, $13,500 came from the Regional Development Authority, $2,000 from the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District, $2,800 from Iowa American Water and $2,000 from the Scott County Conservation Collaborators.