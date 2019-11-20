566 new apartments proposed for downtown Davenport

If all proposals on the table were built, it likely would take a couple of years for the market to absorb them all, Berger said. But only the market will determine if there are too many.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Whether these projects will be built without the tax credits is impossible to say, Blackwell, of Financial District Properties, said.

But he has confidence in the downtown housing market and the revenue side of any project. "It seems to me, I'm downtown every day, that the nightlife is amazing," he said. "People are running around having fun, good fun. There's a lot of foot traffic. They're coming from everywhere. ... At some point, they say, 'Well, why don't I just live here?'

"It seems to me that kids and all these people want to live in the heart (of the city) — the nightlife, the dining.".

He attributed much of the uptick to the opening of the Urban Campus of Scott Community College.

Other downtown projects Blackwell has completed — 68 residential units in the Union Arcade and 30 units in the former Davenport Bank & Trust Co./Wells Fargo — are doing well.