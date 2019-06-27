The Quad-Cities is certainly a unique, special place, and Rob Erwin of Bettendorf celebrates many of its colorful characteristics in a new children's book, “My Quirky Quad Cities.”
A new father, the 32-year-old and his wife Kellie have a five-month-old son, Jaxon Jimmy (J.J.), and Erwin was inspired after reading less than stellar books to his little one.
“Most of them were so painful to read, they were like so rudimentary,” he said this week. “Anybody could write kids' books, and I was like, I could do this.” Erwin said he wrote it in about an hour when Jaxon was about two months old.
“I wanted to make an actual personalized book, about the Quad-Cities, to the community,” Erwin said. “I started to think about what things actually make the community unique.”
The bright book has a boy narrate the neat places he's been in the area, including Modern Woodmen Park, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Ben Butterworth Parkway, John Deere Commons, a paddlewheel boat on the river in LeClaire, the Bix road race, and an old-school Mallards throwback, since he loved watching the Mallards hockey games.
“I was such a diehard fan, so diehard you wouldn't believe,” Erwin said. “I called in the radio show on Tuesday nights to win tickets. I had to throw that one in just for me.”
The unique landmarks in the area feature accompanying animals as well, such as a deer named John, a buffalo named Bill, a rabbit named Bix, a black hawk, an eagle, and raccoons for the River Bandits. Each place has a “Did You Know?” trivia aspect, with facts about the place, more geared to adults and older kids.
The Erwins used to live in downtown Davenport, and their first date was in 2013 at a River Bandits game, after he worked at Yellowstone National Park that summer and they met online.
“That's a special place for us, so that's why I put that one first,” Rob said, noting they'd never met in person before that.
This is his second self-published book, after "Lost With Directions," a 2016 memoir about two weeks of hiking and camping in the Smoky Mountains, Yellowstone, Rocky Mountain, and Grand Teton National Parks. The book spent some time as the No. 1 Amazon best-seller for all travel books about Wyoming, and No. 1 for Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Erwin majored in math at Augustana College and graduated in 2008. There, he was a student football coach for two years. He also has been an assistant football coach at schools in Montana, Michigan and South Dakota, and has coached at Augie.
“The writing was the easy part,” he said, noting he found his illustrator online – Nero Bernales, who's from the Philippines, in his 20s, and mainly had illustrated fantasy fiction, post-apocalyptic style. “His portfolio was almost all scary, fantasy type stuff. He had a handful of kids' illustrations that were spot-on,” Erwin said. “They were exactly what I was looking for.”
Erwin gave him specific instructions for each page, including storyboarding the book with photos for Bernales to work from. “He just nailed it, spot-on, like he was in my head.”
“He very much followed what I was looking for,” he said, noting Kellie led the overall design and layout. “He did a great job.”
The last thing was to do a cover, with a collection of the animals. “It came out stunning; I was really happy with it,” Erwin said. “The adult has to like to read it; they're the ones that have to read it 20, 30, 100 times,” he said.
There are a few pages at the back as a journal section, for kids to list places they visited, the date, and what they saw.
The book is available for $12.99 on Amazon.