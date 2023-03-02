A new Bettendorf wine bar brings bottles from across the globe to Bettendorf, and already is seeing interest from the community.

Swirl Wine Bar, 4832 Forest Grove Drive, is open 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight Fridays, noon-midnight Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

Co-owner and operator Marlisa Barrett said business has been very good in the month since the wine bar opened. All the area businesses have welcomed Swirl with open arms and have supported the business in its opening.

With its wide-reaching selection of wines, Barrett said, Swirl is offering drinks the Quad-Cities hasn't had the opportunity to try. One of her favorites in the bar comes from Austria.

"Our plan with Swirl from the beginning was really to make it wine focused," Barrett said. "We do offer other spirits and some beers and cocktails, but we really make it a place that you can come and try wines that you haven't tried before."

Guests who aren't well-versed in wine are welcome to learn about the industry and try something new, Barrett said, which she can help with as a certified sommelier.

In addition to wine, the bar is offering charcuterie boxes for snacking.

Swirl already has begun hosting private parties and will begin its monthly free wine tastings in March. The bar also is working with Reform yoga studio — Swirl's neighbor at the TBK Bank Sports Complex — to plan events.

"People are really excited, especially in the location that we're at," Barrett said. "They're very excited to see another wine bar in the area and have just enjoyed it as a space to spend time with people and have some glasses of wine."