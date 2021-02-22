New bishop at Seton Catholic School mass
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tim Alexander knew something was wrong around 2 p.m. Tuesday when he pulled into the parking lot of PR Masonry and saw Andrew Rupp inside his …
- Updated
A spot near the rail inside Thirsty's on Third, a microphone and the sassy rhythm of Nancy Sinatra's only hit was Dianne Rupp's perfect Saturd…
- Updated
Members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit on Thursday arrested four Davenport residents in connection with a …
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Some city and business leaders are looking into the possibility of bringing a different public university to the Quad-Cities because they are …
- Updated
A Bettendorf attorney accused in 2018 of asking for sexual favors from his clients lost his license to practice Friday.
- Updated
An inmate at the Scott County Jail died Friday morning, Scott County Sheriff’s Department officials said.
- Updated
A suspect in an armed robbery Thursday morning exchanged gunfire with a Davenport Police officer after being located about six hours later in …
- Updated
Davenport Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a person at an apartment 2654 W. Central Park Ave.
- Updated
In dark days, the warmth of nostalgia can be good medicine.
- Updated
Davenport Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting early Wednesday that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.