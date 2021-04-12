New bridge, new problems: Standing water has led to crashes on I-74

For the second time in less than three weeks, standing water on the new I-74 bridge is being blamed for multi-vehicle crashes in Moline.

Heavy spring rains are slow to drain away from the new driving surface on the Illinois-bound lanes, prompting Moline Police to issue hazard warnings to the public. During weekend rains, at least six crashes occurred in the same spot above 7th Avenue.

Several vehicles hydroplaned, police said, meaning standing water caused vehicles' tires to lose contact with the road surface.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is assuring that the water issue soon will be resolved.

"I-74 is currently in a temporary two-way configuration, and we’re using nearly the entire width of the roadway, including the shoulders where water is directed to drains," I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan said Monday. "The current traffic configuration near the 7th Avenue overpass requires temporary median barriers, which limits access to the new drains and causes water to drain slower.

"Water on the Iowa-bound side of the roadway has access to more drains. We are confident that drainage will improve when we implement the next traffic stage, which shifts Illinois-bound traffic onto the new pavement just after crossing the river bridge into Moline."