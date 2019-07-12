A new cabin in Scott County Park is opening the doors to campers who prefer "glamping" over truly roughing it.
Bald Eagle Loft Cabin, which shares the name of the campground where it was built, marks the latest camping accommodations developed by the Scott County Conservation Board.
"This is our largest one yet and offers a little more room for families," said Roger Kean, the conservation board's executive director.
The cabin, which measures 24 feet by 42 feet, also is a new design with its loft room. "It's designed as a kids' space with bunk beds," he said, adding that the main floor boasts two other bedrooms and sleeps 10.
"We wanted to provide an experience so people don't have to go to Galena (Illinois) to find a nicer place to stay in," Kean said of the new luxury cabin option.
The $300,000 project has been in the works since last summer. Designed and built by Design Homes, based in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the cabin is one of its modular home designs, Kean said. "They built it in two pieces."
While Design Homes built the structure on site, he said conservation staff were responsible for the foundation, utilities and furnishing the cabin.
Officially opened July 10 with a ribbon-cutting with county officials, the cabin had a soft opening with two different customers before the official opening. One, he said was an "influencer," a staffer from the Iowa Department of Tourism, who stayed the weekend to test it out, provide feedback and write a blog for the state tourism department.
Kean said the conservation department built it first cabins in Scott County Park in the early 2000s, adding cabins at West Lake Park a few years ago.
"We have a lot of families with reunions and company in town who rent them," he said, adding others have family camping in the campground and want to stay nearby.
Bald Eagle Loft Cabin is ADA accessible including a walk-in shower, fully furnished, has a gas fireplace and heat and air conditioning. It is stocked with dishes, a coffee pot, pots, pans and cooking utensils and has two queen-sized beds and bunks beds. It has a covered porch, picnic tables and a fire ring. The rental cost is $180 a night with a two-night minimum. It also is available year-round. For more information, visit www.scottcountyiowa.com/conservation/scott-county-park/cabins/bald-eagle-cabin.
"This is 'roughing it,'" Kean joked.