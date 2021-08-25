New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Quad-Cities

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report Monday. The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic is 16,150.

Rock Island County health officials also reported 35 patients hospitalized Monday in the county with the virus. The number of deaths tied to the virus since the start of the pandemic remained 335.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County saw an increase of roughly 400 cases since the total-case numbers were reported last week. The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the county since the start of the pandemic is 23,205.

MetroLINK offers vaccine clinic

Partnered with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health, MetroLINK will host a Community Partner Vaccine Clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at Centre Station, 1200 River Drive, in Moline.

The clinic is free to the public, and walk-ins are welcome. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Metro offers a free monthly bus pass for the month of September and a gift card to Meli’s Pancake House for all participants. Fares will be waived for those using Metro to and from the vaccine clinic.