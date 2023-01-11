New city code would be specific to Moline's riverfront and downtown

Hoping to redefine the downtown as redevelopment takes shape, Moline plans to implement a new type of city code to activate the riverfront.

Presented during the council meeting Tuesday, the city is planning to use a form-based code in the existing municipal code for zoning and land development for downtown. A form-based code focuses on building form and design in addition to its use.

The new approach takes the current zoning code and flips it on its head, said Community and Economic Development Director Ryan Hvitløk.

"What becomes more important is the form of the building, how the building works with the public space, interacts with the street," Hvitløk said.

It also mixes the use of buildings, such as storefronts on the ground floor and residential or office space above, along with dedicating certain areas to just one category of zoning regulation, such as residential.

Over the past year, building use has been a part of a multi-phase project that began in Spring 2022 with information gathering and community feedback focused on riverfront and downtown redevelopment. Urban-planning consultant Codametrics has been drafting the policy.

Based on the information and feedback they gathered, the consultant wanted to have flexible categories on the different building types, uses and zoning, said Leslie Oberholtzer, of Codametrics.

"(Based) on those early-on listening sessions ... everybody was really interested in high-quality buildings," Oberholtzer said. " ... wanted people to live downtown, wanted that sort of 24-hour presence of people and sort of activating the downtown."

Moline's vision is to have a downtown in which people can work, shop, live, eat, and enjoy the riverfront.

In September, the city purchased Bridgepointe 485, the former riverfront Kone building, for $3.1 million. Tentative plans for the 7-acre property show that it could be redeveloped into the Mill Town Basin, which includes a basin that brings water from the Mississippi River inward, provides recreational opportunities, includes shops, housing, and a possible Moline History Museum.

Frequently heard in public-input sessions, Oberholtzer said, was people's desire to make more connections with the riverfront. To do so, the downtown must become more walkable, connecting it to the Mississippi River.

The city recently approved an agreement with New Line Skateparks, Inc. to design a skatepark and pump track that is tentatively planned for space under a new I-74 bridge ramp.

"What we really want to do is make sure that the code is helping implement the vision for the downtown," Oberholtzer said.

An open house is being held Thursday, Jan. 26 from 4-7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Moline Police Department at 1640 6th Ave for residents to ask questions and learn about the form-based code and redevelopment for downtown.