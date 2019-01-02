The Quad-Cities soon will have a new place for people with brain injuries to gather, receive services and become part of a community.
Empower House - A Brain Injury Clubhouse hopes to open a permanent location later this year. A kick-off event will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 3, at Sacred Heart Cathedral's parish center, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport.
Nearly a year in the works, the effort was launched by four occupational and speech therapists at Genesis: Kami Holst, Claire Motto, Missey Heinrichs and Mickey Owens.
"After people leave therapy, there's not really a place for them to go, especially the younger working-age patients," said Holst, an occupational therapist.
Many survivors, she said, were working, helping in their community and contributing income to their families when a brain injury changed their lives.
At the clubhouse, members will perform duties to run the club, and work alongside a few staff. They will perform tasks in the kitchen, handle maintenance and repair, or work on promotions, the website and bill paying.
"The work gives them structure, reduces depression and gives them a community of people who are just like them and have gone through experiences (brain injuries) they didn't want to."
Open to those 18 or older, the clubhouse eventually hopes to help with job placements in the community.
She said the group now is fundraising and hired a realtor "to find a forever home" for the clubhouse. Depending on funding, it plans to be open Aug. 1 or sooner.
For Sheila and Robert Boyd, such a resource cannot come soon enough.
"My husband will be a member and me as a caregiver," said Sheila Boyd, of LeClaire. "We've been through quite a lot in the last eight years."
She said her husband was 38 when he became a brain injury patient. At the time he was a volunteer firefighter, a Cub Scout leader and worked full-time in security at Kraft.
"Now he goes to adult daycare at CASI," she said, adding that her now 46-year-old husband misses being among people his age and part of the community like he had been.
Those with brain injuries "want to be around other people who understand, who know what you're going through," she added. "There are many people living in the Quad-Cities with a brain injury that need a place to go."
The Boyds and several other families living with brain injuries have been part of the organization of Empower House Quad-Cities.
"Members have been involved, they've made decisions, come to see locations and they will make decisions about the club... This clubhouse is about them," she said.
According to Holst, the clubhouse is modeled after guidelines of Clubhouse International, an organization that has nearly 300 clubhouses in 30 countries helping those living with mental illness.
The Quad-City clubhouse also is affiliated with Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa. Holst said it will be the first clubhouse for those with brain injuries in the state of Iowa.