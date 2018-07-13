Shawnee Molck, a University of Iowa junior, was looking for something different as a fundraiser for Dance Marathon when she landed on a colorful idea.
With help from her family, the Pleasant Valley High School graduate is launching a Color Blaze 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 4, in her hometown of LeClaire. Participants will receive a T-shirt, a grab bag and an individual color packet to join what will be colorful, messy fun.
All proceeds will go to the Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City through the University of Iowa's Dance Marathon organization.
Molck, who got involved in Dance Marathon at the university, said the money raised "goes straight to the hospital for cancer research as well as providing help for the families in paying medical bills and expenses they have for (their child) being in the hospital."
She hopes Color Blaze will raise $500 or more.
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon is the third largest Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon of more than 300 nationwide. It hosts year-round events as well as a annual Dance Marathon. Since its inception 24 years ago, it has raised more than $24.54 million for pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplant patients and their families.
"It's a fun run so anybody who wants to come out and have color thrown on them can," Molck said. "We're not timing it so people don't feel that pressure."
The 20-year-old woman is getting help in organizing the first-time run from her mother Mindy Woods of LeClaire and grandmother Sandra Walters of Rock Island. They hope to recruit 100 participants and have 60 to date.
Registration is $30 before July 21 and $20 after the deadline, but the runner will not receive a T-shirt or bag.
To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/IA/LeClaire/ColorBlaze5k or find Color Blaze 5k/walk on Facebook.