New commander sworn in at U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

Col. Todd J. Allison took command of the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal from Col. Stephen Marr during a change of command ceremony held Wednesday at the Lock and Dam Lounge.

The ceremony had only a small group in attendance and was broadcast live via Facebook with Installation Management Command-Sustainment Director Davis Tindoll Jr. officiating.

Marr leaves after two years as the third military commander of the garrison. He is heading to a new assignment overseas.

Allison was recently Deputy Chief of Staff for Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal.

“I have had the distinct pleasure over the past 11 months to call the Quad-Cities home, witness and admire the beauty, the history, and most importantly the significance of this garrison in the heart of our nation’s Midwest,” Allison said in a news release.

As garrison commander Allison is in charge of U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal that provides facilities and base operations support and services to all Rock Island Arsenal tenants in the areas of law enforcement, crime prevention, security management, fire, safety, information management, facilities engineering, housing, maintenance of buildings and roads, and transportation.

The garrison maintains telecommunications facilities and common resources, as well as community amenities and necessary services for morale, welfare and recreation.

