New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Quad-Cities

Reports published Wednesday from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Rock Island County Health Department offered welcome news and a glint of hope.
Iowa public health officials reported no COVID-19 related deaths in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Wednesday.
The deaths of 274 people in Scott County have been linked to the virus.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported no COVID-19 deaths since Monday's update. The death toll remained 372.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday's report. That's an average of 28.5 cases a day — in keeping with the county's emerging decline in new cases reported over the last two weeks.
Public health officials have confirmed a total of 18,719 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic.
CODID-19 hospitalizations in Rock Island County numbered 29 — and the average age of newly infected patients was 44. The average age of patients has been troublingly low for the better part of the last three months.
Rock Island County Health Department CEO Janet Hill addressed the issue Tuesday, noting a number of recent updates of COVID-19 deaths showed people in their 40s succumbing to the virus.
That good news in Rock Island County was buoyed by a low new-case count on the other side of the Mississippi River. According Iowa public health officials, Scott County added 241 COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period ending Wednesday — an average of 34.4 new cases per day.
Scott County's pandemic-long COVID-19 case count stands at 26,742.
Booster vaccines in Rock Island County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have authorized booster vaccines for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.
For patients who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
Rock Island County health officials stressed "... for the 15 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots also are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago."
The health department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesdays and Pfizer on Fridays. Both clinics are open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
In addition, the health department is offering flu vaccines on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The CDC reported it is safe to get the flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.