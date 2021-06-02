New COVID-19 cases stay low across the Quad-Cities

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic — before the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — public health officials talked about new cases and seven-day test positivity rates.
Thanks to an unprecedented efforts on the part of public health and retail providers at the local, state and national levels, the focus has turned to vaccination numbers.
According to the latest data released by the the departments of public health in Iowa and Illinois, a total of 256,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Quad-Cities.
A better understanding of what that number means in relation to the effort to achieve herd immunity, however, can be found in how many people in the Q-C are fully vaccinated.
In Scott County 73,937 people are fully vaccinated — that's 44.7% of the county's estimated population of 165,224. Across the Mississippi River, 46,851 people are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County — 32.65% of the county's estimated population of 143,477.
According to those numbers, 120,788 people from across the Q-C are fully vaccinated — 39.1% of the Q-C's combined population of 308,701.
Here's another way to look at the scope of the local efforts to get people fully vaccinated:
In the Quad-Cities no one could have been fully vaccinated until the middle of January. Over the course of the roughly six months since full vaccination was possible, an average of 20,131 people have been fully vaccinated every month.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Encouraging news continued Wednesday, as just 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Q-C.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported six new cases, raising the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 14,954. The death toll remained 328.
Illinois' new-case numbers also stayed low. The state reported 478 new infections Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new cases Wednesday, giving the county 21,686 cases since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths in county linked to the virus remained 244.
A total of 192 new cases were reported across Iowa.
Walk-in vaccinations in the Q-C
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also is offering weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.