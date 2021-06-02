New COVID-19 cases stay low across the Quad-Cities

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic — before the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — public health officials talked about new cases and seven-day test positivity rates.

Thanks to an unprecedented efforts on the part of public health and retail providers at the local, state and national levels, the focus has turned to vaccination numbers.

According to the latest data released by the the departments of public health in Iowa and Illinois, a total of 256,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Quad-Cities.

A better understanding of what that number means in relation to the effort to achieve herd immunity, however, can be found in how many people in the Q-C are fully vaccinated.

In Scott County 73,937 people are fully vaccinated — that's 44.7% of the county's estimated population of 165,224. Across the Mississippi River, 46,851 people are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County — 32.65% of the county's estimated population of 143,477.

According to those numbers, 120,788 people from across the Q-C are fully vaccinated — 39.1% of the Q-C's combined population of 308,701.