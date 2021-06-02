New COVID-19 cases stay low across the Quad-Cities

In the Quad-Cities, no one could have been fully vaccinated until the middle of January. Over the course of the roughly six months since full vaccination was possible, an average of 20,131 people have been fully vaccinated every month.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

Encouraging news continued Wednesday, as just 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Q-C.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported six new cases, raising the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic to 14,954. The death toll remained 328.

Illinois' new case numbers also stayed low. The state reported 478 new infections Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new cases Wednesday, giving the county 21,686 cases since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths in county linked to the virus remained 244.

A total of 192 new cases were reported across Iowa.

Walk-in vaccinations in the Q-C