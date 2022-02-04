New COVID-19 numbers in Rock Island County inspire cautious optimism, deaths linked to virus still high

The end of the first week of February brought welcome COVID-19 news, as Rock Island County saw an increase of 615 new cases in the seven-day period ending Friday. And the number of people hospitalized in the county with the virus fell from 71 to 40 in the same span.

Those numbers encouraged at least one of the public health officials in Rock Island County battling the omicron variant.

"Virus transmission remains high in Rock Island County, but cases have fallen over the last week by 69.56%. Hospitalizations in the county also have fallen from 71 people last week to 40 this week, though some of that decrease is because patients died," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said in Friday's COVID-19 update. "We’re cautiously optimistic that cases have fallen in the last week. We also are thrilled to see that the vaccination rate jumped 2% in the last week."

Since the start of the pandemic, health officials in Rock Island County have confirmed 30,904 cases. That's well behind the 42,618 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scott County.

While cases declined on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,622 new infections in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Wednesday. That's an average of 231.7 cases per day.

The high number of cases in Scott County can be linked to a 20.44% seven-day test positivity rate. That's down from a rate that reached 36% roughly two weeks ago but is almost three times the 8% rate the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers as an acceptable rate of community spread.

The seven-day positivity rate in Rock Island County stood at 15.02% Friday.

Hill stressed the need for people to continue precautionary measures in the effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"The keys to ending the pandemic and getting back to normal are vaccination including boosters when eligible, consistent masking in public, keeping as much distance as possible from others in public, staying home when you are sick and washing your hands frequently," Hill said in Friday's update.

Troubling 'lagging' statistic

Friends and families all across the Q-C continue to lose loved ones to COVID-19.

In Friday's update, the Rock Island Health Department reported seven more COVID-19 deaths during the seven-day period ending Friday. The county has linked 464 deaths to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The latest numbers from Scott County were worse. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 COVID-19 deaths during the seven-day period ending Wednesday. The virus has claimed 359 lives in the county since the pandemic began.

RI County vaccinations

Rock Island County public health officials announced late last week no appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

With the change, all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.