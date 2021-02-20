New COVID cases climb by 19 in Rock Island County, 17 in Scott County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 12,732 since the pandemic began. COVID-related deaths in the county stood at 302. There were 14 patients hospitalized in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,922 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the state to 1,172,824 since the start of the pandemic. There were 42 reported COVID-related deaths bringing the total number in Illinois to 20,234.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 540 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the state to 359,007 since the pandemic began. Deaths due to the virus remained at 5,336 on Saturday.

Iowa Health officials also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 18,106 since the pandemic was announced. Deaths due to the virus remained at 200 on Saturday.

