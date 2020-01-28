New Davenport apartment project in former IH truck service station will feature unusual bowstring truss

"With all the projects coming up now, including the Kahl (Building), we thought the timing was really favorable to us," he said.

Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said the Bowstring Lofts will be "unique among the (apartment) projects" because of its bowstring truss and because it is single-story, offering a different kind of living.

But with all the new apartments opening in the past few years and more in the works, the market in downtown Davenport has definitely "gotten more competitive," Carter said.

"What it means to make a good project" is changing, he said. "They must be different, they must be unique."

The partnership has commissioned a housing study to gather more information that is expected to be finished at the end of March or the first part of April, Carter said.

What was International Harvester?

Long-time Quad-City residents will remember International Harvester as the former Chicago-based manufacturing company that operated plants throughout the Midwest, including the former Farmall Plant (tractors) in Rock Island and the East Moline Plant (combines) in East Moline.