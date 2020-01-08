New decade, new mayor, new council: Davenport kicks off first City Council meeting of 2020s

It was a night of the new: a new mayor, a new City Council, new chamber audio-visual technology and the dawn of a new decade for Davenport.

Swearing-in ceremonies opened Davenport’s first City Council meeting of the 2020s. Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman, of Davenport, administered the oath of office to Mayor Mike Matson and 10 alderpeople, all of whom were supported by friends and family.

“I look forward to a great two years,” Matson told the standing-room-only crowd gathered in City Hall. “We want to all work together to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming community. Everything we do, we’re going to focus on that."

Matson also used his opening remarks to address the rash of hate-related incidents in the Quad-Cities, including racist fliers spread in Bettendorf and what he called “discussions of hate.”