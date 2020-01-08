New decade, new mayor, new council: Davenport kicks off first City Council meeting of 2020s

It was a night of the new: a new mayor, a new City Council, new chamber audio-visual technology and the dawn of a new decade for Davenport.
Swearing-in ceremonies opened Davenport’s first City Council meeting of the 2020s. Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman, of Davenport, administered the oath of office to Mayor Mike Matson and 10 alderpeople, all of whom were supported by friends and family.
“I look forward to a great two years,” Matson told the standing-room-only crowd gathered in City Hall. “We want to all work together to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming community. Everything we do, we’re going to focus on that."
Matson also used his opening remarks to address the rash of hate-related incidents in the Quad-Cities, including racist fliers spread in Bettendorf and what he called “discussions of hate.”
“I want to say unequivocally here from me that it’s wrong, it’s ignorant and we will not tolerate that stuff, as long as I’m mayor and this council sits here, in the city of Davenport,” Matson said.
The meeting also debuted the council chamber’s new audio system, a major improvement that loudly and clearly amplified speech. “We had a lot of complaints with the old system,” explained Brian Krup, deputy city clerk, who praised the new system as a “welcome to the 21st century.”
New technology will also allow meetings to be live-streamed on the city website. The videos will also be timestamped so viewers can click on an agenda item and fast-forward the video to the moment in the discussion when that item was discussed.
Krup hopes all of the minor tech hiccups will be resolved by next week’s meeting.
Two of the biggest issues sure to face Council are flooding and public safety. Both were on the minds of new and returning representatives as well as members of the public who spoke out about juvenile justice, gender pay equity in the Quad-Cities area and the spike in car thefts.
“I like the direction the city is going in,” said Judith Lee, Ward 8’s new alderwoman. “My eye is trained on getting ahead of the river flooding. We need to live with the river to be happy.”
Patrick Peacock, the new alderman for Ward 6, was feeling “ecstatic” before his first meeting. His top priority is public safety, he said.
The new alderpeople are Matthew Dohrmann (Ward 5, vice-chair of Public Works), Benjamin Jobgen (Ward 6, vice chair of Public Safety), Patrick Peacock (Ward 7, vice-chair of Finance) and Judith Lee (Ward 8, vice-chair of Community Development).
Ward 3 Alderwoman Marion Meginnis is mayor pro tem, and Ward 2 Alderwoman Maria Dickmann is community engagement chair.
Swearing-in ceremony for the new Davenport City Council and mayor.
