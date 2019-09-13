The new YMCA under construction in downtown Davenport has been named for the late R. Richard Bittner, a long-time Davenport lawyer and administrator of trusts that, over the years, gave the Y $10.3 million, including $3 million for the new building.
Site development for the new, 73,000-square-foot, three-story building on 4th Street near East River Drive began earlier this month, with a formal ground-breaking held Thursday, along with the announcement of the building name.
It is "quite fitting" that the Y be named after Bittner, Y CEO Brad Martell told a crowd of about 75 people gathered in a popup tent on a warm, gusty day. Aside from directing money from the Bechtel Trusts to the Y, Bittner was an active member of the organization, did its legal work for free and "loved the downtown," Martell said. "He wanted to see it built," Martell said, referring to the new Y.
When Bittner died in February, those who knew him emphasized his focus on providing opportunities for youth and his desire that downtown Davenport reclaim its past vitality.
The new Y is regarded by community leaders as transformational for the downtown.
It will be built immediately north of the existing YMCA Early Learning Center, with opening expected around December 2020, depending on weather.
In total, building costs and purchase of the 15-acre site, formerly the W.G. Block Co. property, are projected at $22 million.
As of Thursday, the Y surpassed its $12 million capital campaign goal by $100,000. The remainder of the money will come from reserve funds and a loan from US Bank, according to a news release distributed Thursday.
Making it happen
More than 80 donors worked on the project along with the Y's leadership board, Martell said. The capital campaign cabinet consisted of Ed Rogalski, chair, and Caroline Ruhl and Jim von Maur, co-chairs. Bittner was an honorary chair.
Y volunteer board members of the cabinet were Brock Earnhardt, Todd Gipple, Rick John, Mary Jones, Mike Gorsline, Kent Pilcher, Jim Russell, Beth Tinsman and Ken Koupal.
The Y Leadership team included Martell, Gipple and Jones.
Lead donors in addition to the Bechtel Trusts included MidAmerican Energy, John Deere Foundation, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, Scott County Regional Authority and the Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism Grant.
Others were Jim Russell, the Von Maur family, the Regional Development Authority, Quad-City Bank & Trust Co., HNI/HON Corp., Mike and Monique Gorsline, Ryan & Associates, Twin State (the Tinsman family), Rhythm City Casino, Caroline Ruhl, Tri-City Electric, Sears Manufacturing, Arconic, East Moline Glass and Matt and Mary Jones.
You have free articles remaining.
The new Y will be the fifth downtown center of operations since the Y was chartered in Davenport in October of 1858. It will replace the existing location at 606 W. 2nd St., near the foot of the Centennial Bridge that is expected to be marketed for redevelopment.
What it will look like
The new building will face west and will include two pools, a full-sized gym, a 1/8-mile indoor track, the latest in strength and cardio equipment, multiple multi-function spaces for community programs and offices.
The pools will include a 25-yard, five-lane lap pool and a family warm water pool with zero-depth entry for therapy programs and swim lessons.
Cars will enter at the existing entrance for the Early Learning Center and parking will be to the west.
In addition, the building will have a tenant — the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation led by Dr. Nicolas Shammas. The center currently is located on East Lombard Street and has outgrown its space; it will have 7,000 square feet in the new Y.
Shammas said Thursday that he was looking for a new location when he realized that "this (the Y) is where prevention (of heart disease) is."
Clients involved in research trials and motivated to make their lives better could get "treatment" at the Y. "There couldn't be a better setup than this," Shammas said.
With the new building, the Y anticipates serving 5,000 more people in the community, including children, teens and families in the central city. At present, the downtown location serves about 6,000 people, according to the news release.
The future of 'leftover' property
Because the Y needs only the eastern half of the property, "the western portion (is) to be developed at a later ... time, to generate maximum benefit to the Y and the community," according to the news release.
Russell Construction is the general contractor. GRO Architects of New York, a specialist in Y designs, is the lead architect; Studio 483 Architects of the Quad-Cities will be its local presence.