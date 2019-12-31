New enviro film series draws attention to challenges, opportunities

Tony and Joyce Singh, of rural LeClaire, are concerned and committed environmentalists who have funded several initiatives in the Quad-Cities aimed at curbing climate change and promoting biodiversity.

"I'm really excited about this," said Singh, managing director of The Singh Group/Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. "This is a good investment for the community. We expect it to become a cornerstone of what goes on in the community — that people come to expect it," he said of the series.

For 13 years the Sierra Club sponsored an Environmental Film Fest, but its sponsorship was suspended three years ago when the project became too expensive.

The new effort will be different in that there will be only one film per day so as not to overwhelm audiences, and each will be accompanied by an introduction or talk at the end of the film by someone in the Quad-Cities with expertise on the film topic.

The idea is to see the movies with "a community of people for a more enhanced experience," Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action, said.