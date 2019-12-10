New event space on Davenport riverfront to be done in spring

"I think it fits with the long-term vision for the riverfront, and it does appear to be flood-proof," Baldwin said. "I think it's great. I think they did a spectacular job."

While "more bodies downtown" could boost business, he also is concerned about another possible use for the flex lot: Food-truck parking.

"As a business owner, taxpayer and restaurateur, of course, any regular use by a bunch of food trucks in a public parking lot across from my business — I'm not too crazy about that," he said. "As permanent fixtures, that might be a little troublesome for us."

Baldwin said he is fond of and frequently patronizes food trucks, but they sometimes compete unfairly with food businesses that have higher bricks-and-mortar costs and contribute more in taxes.

So far, though, city officials have not specified what role the mobile kitchens may have in occupying the flex lot. City officials previously have identified food-truck operations as an intended purpose, but no commitments have been announced, and uses have been generically categorized as "parking lot/event space."